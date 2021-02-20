Foxconn chairman says expects 'limited impact' from chip shortage on clients

FILE PHOTO: Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way reacts after an investor conference at the company's office building in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The chairman of Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Saturday he expects his company and its clients will face only "limited impact" from a chip shortage that has rattled the global automotive and semiconductor industries.

"Since most of the customers we serve are large customers, they all have proper precautionary planning," said Liu Young-way, chairman of the manufacturing conglomerate formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd

"Therefore, the impact on these large customers is there, but limited," he told reporters.

Liu said he expected the company to do well in the first half of 2021, "especially as the pandemic is easing and demand is still being sustained."

The global spread of COVID-19 has increased demand for laptops, gaming consoles, and other electronics. This caused chip manufacturers to reallocate capacity away from the automotive sector, which was expecting a steep downturn.

Now, car manufacturers such as Volkswagen AG, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have cut output as chip capacity has shrunk.

Counterpoint Research says the shortage has extended to the smartphone sector, with application processors, display driver chips, and power management chips all facing a crunch.

However, the research firm predicts Apple will face a minimal impact, due to its large size and its suppliers' tendency to prioritise it. Apple is Foxconn's largest customer.

Foxconn is looking at other areas for growth, including in electric vehicles (EVs), and Liu said their EV development platform MIH now had 736 partner companies participating.

He expected it would have two or three models to show by the fourth quarter, though did not expect EVs to make an obvious contribution to company earnings until 2023.

Liu also said the company was still looking for semiconductor fab purchase opportunities in Southeast Asia after not winning a bid to take over a stake in Malaysia-based 8-inch foundry house Silterra.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jeanny Kao; Writing by Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone Assembler Foxconn to Help Launch Electric Cars This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s new EV platform is expected to help launch vehicles later this year, a company official said, signifying major progress in the Taiwanese electronics giant’s push into the automotive space.Two light vehicles designed using Foxconn’s platform will be unveiled in the fourth quarter, Chairman Young Liu of Foxconn’s flagship unit Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. told reporters at the company’s headquarters in suburban Taipei on Saturday. The company may also help launch an electric bus around the same time, he said.Foxconn has been seeking to strengthen its automotive capabilities at a time when technology companies including its customer Apple Inc. are looking to expand in vehicles. Foxconn in October unveiled its first-ever EV chassis and a software platform aimed at helping automakers bring models to the market faster.The company set up a joint venture with Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. last month. Liu said the venture is currently in talks with startup Faraday Future and others on cooperation on EVs. While Foxconn will see revenue from automotive ventures grow this year, Liu expects EV-related business to start making a meaningful contribution to the group’s overall sales only in 2023.Separately, Liu said an ongoing chip shortage has only limited impact on the company’s major customers and that it doesn’t expect a trough this quarter, which is typically a low season.Foxconn will continue its efforts to acquire an 8-inch wafer facility, Liu added, after Malaysian media outlets reported earlier that Foxconn losing its bid for SilTerra Malaysia Sdn. to another consortium. Liu said Foxconn still wants to secure a partnership with the Malaysian chipmaker.(Updates with additional comments from Liu in fifth and sixth paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple Triggers Sell Signal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • Bill Gates: Permanent Facebook ban of Trump would be 'a shame'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said that a permanent Facebook ban of former president Donald Trump "would be a shame" and would amount to an "extreme measure."

  • 'Fasten your seatbelts' — The case for a roaring economic recovery

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, February 19, 2021.

  • Gold Goes From a Star Commodity to Laggard in Shocking Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold began the year with lofty expectations on the back of a record high and its biggest annual gain in a decade. Instead, the precious metal is off to its worst start in 30 years.Spot prices touched a seven-month low on Friday before erasing losses as the dollar moved lower, though bullion is already down more than 6% this year.The metal, which surged last year on pandemic-induced haven buying, low interest rates and stimulus spending, is now 2021’s worst performer in the Bloomberg Commodity Index. It’s suddenly facing a host of unexpected stumbling blocks. Chief among those are the surprising resilience in the dollar and a rally in U.S. Treasury yields as economic indicators show recovery from the pandemic is well under way.With “rates going higher and inflation expectations peaking out, we’re seeing a lot of profit-taking in gold and people are going from gold into industrial metals such as copper,” said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group in Chicago. “It’s a perfect storm.”Through Thursday, gold’s start to the year was the worst since 1991, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A gain in Treasury yields is weighing on demand for non-interest-bearing bullion, with the metal extending losses after forming a so-called death-cross pattern earlier this week. Yields on 10-year Treasuries climbed to the highest level in about a year this week.Inflation expectations have also climbed, with 10-year U.S. breakevens touching the highest since 2014 earlier this week. Still, that may not be as supportive for gold as it typically would be, according to Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd.A “rapid recovery will inevitably lead to higher inflation. This should not be positive for gold as it is a good kind of inflation, reflecting an acceleration of economic activity, and not a bad kind of inflation, signaling a loss of trust in the U.S. dollar,” he said in a note. The economic recovery should prompt investors to sell some of their holdings of the haven, he said.There are signs that’s already happening, with holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds falling to the lowest since July, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Holdings are down about 1% this year and sustained outflows could prove a serious headwind.Spot gold was up 0.1% at 1:34 p.m. in New York after dropping as much as 0.8% to $1,760.67 an ounce, the lowest since July 2. Futures for April delivery on the Comex rose 0.1% to settle at $1,777.40 an ounce. Silver added 0.5%, while platinum dipped and palladium rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index weakened 0.1% after falling as much as 0.4%.Still, some see prospects for gold to make a comeback, betting that the inability of governments and central banks to normalize stimulus policy will support the metal. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in late January that with prospects for additional stimulus and Federal Reserve interest rates on hold, the metal “remains a compelling investment for the medium-to long-term investor.”“For us, the behavior of gold at the moment resembles that of a tsunami: In the first phase, the water recedes (the gold price falls), and then in the second phase it comes back all the more violently,” said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank AG. “At the end of the year, we now see gold at $2,000 per ounce.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada says alleged Trump interference in extradition case of Huawei's Meng 'moot'

    Canada's attorney general says accusations that former U.S. President Donald Trump's interfered in Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition trial is irrelevant because he is no longer in office. Meng is facing charges of bank fraud in the United States over misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. She has been under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, since her arrest at the airport there in December 2018 and is fighting extradition in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

  • Bill Gates: Facebook banning Trump 'forever' would not be 'that good'

    Bill Gates, author of ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’, joins Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer to discuss Facebook's implementation of an 'oversight board' and the company's decision to ban President Trump.

  • China May Ban Rare Earth Tech Exports on Security Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- China may ban the export of rare-earths refining technology to countries or companies it deems as a threat on state security concerns, according to a person familiar with the matter.The Chinese government is currently conducting a review of its rare-earths policy. Officials view the technology needed to refine and purify the raw materials as a more powerful weapon in protecting state interests than the actual minerals, and is looking at banning sales of the technology to some countries or companies, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.While China has no plans to restrict shipments of rare earths to the U.S., it is keeping the plan in its back pocket should a trade war break out again, the person said. The Asian nation is also exploring a ban on rare earths as part of its sanctions on some individual companies, including Lockheed Martin Corp., which violated China’s core interest over arms sale to Taiwan, the person said.China’s Ministry of Commerce didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.Shares of MP Materials Corp., the lone U.S. rare-earths producer, closed 6.4% higher on Friday after earlier touching a record $46.84 in New York. The U.S. Defense Department in November awarded the company $9.6 million to fund processing and separation of light rare-earths at its Mountain Pass operations, a move that signals the nation’s aim to expand domestic production of the permanent magnets that make rare-earths so coveted.China controls most of the world’s mined output of rare earths, a broad group of 17 elements that are used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, and has a stranglehold over processing. Its dominance would leave overseas industries with few avenues to immediately secure supply if curbs were to be put in place.The minerals have previously been touted as a possible weapon in the U.S.-China trade war, with Beijing readying a plan in 2019 to restrict shipments to hurt the American economy. The U.S. imports about 80% of its rare-earth compounds and metals from the Asian nation, according to government data.Those curbs were never adopted, though it spurred the U.S. and Europe to seek out ways to cut their reliance on a single supplier. While rare earths are relatively abundant, mine-able concentrations are less common than other ores and countries face hurdles including high costs and environmental concerns in setting up domestic industries.Read more: U.S., Europe Face Hurdles to Cut China Reliance for Rare EarthsDonald Trump last year signed an executive order aimed at expanding domestic output of rare-earth minerals, a year after the Department of Defense was ordered to spur the production of magnets. The U.S. has also been awarding contracts and signing investment agreements aimed at establishing its own processing capabilities.Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that China is exploring whether it can hurt U.S. defense contractors by limiting supplies of rare-earth minerals that are critical to the industry.Meanwhile, China, which typically issues two batches of rare-earths mining quotas a year, boosted the first batch for 2021 to 84,000 tons, a 27% increase from last year, according to a statement from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Friday. Last year’s total hit a record 140,000 tons as demand strengthened for the strategic materials.(Updates with MP Materials share move in fifth paragraph, China’s quota in 11th paragrpah)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A Chinese rare earths giant is building international alliances worldwide

    Chines is reinforcing its rare earths dominance by embedding itself more deeply into the global supply chain.

  • Barclays ‘Best Year’, French Struggles Highlight European Banking Split

    (Bloomberg) -- After years in the doldrums, Europe’s investment banks had their moment in the sun in 2020. Some seized it and some botched it.For traders at Barclays Plc, the volatility in the markets brought on by the pandemic delivered their “best year ever,” while three of France’s biggest banks were hit hard, highlighting the split in how investment banks in Europe were able to ride the wildest trading year in a decade.“2020 was genuinely a game of two halves, with huge fixed-income beats in the first half as equities languished and the French suffered with derivative losses, and then equities and banking fees staged a strong recovery in the second half,” said Jonathan Tyce, a senior European banking analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Barclays had a great year.”The uneven performance means the debate on how much lenders should focus on investment banking operations will continue, with the focus now on how trading units will fare in 2021. While many of Europe’s investment banking units thrived on the volatility-driven business, the post-pandemic era could change that, said Tyce.“The pace of trading normalization and increasing competition from the U.S. could render it a distant memory very quickly,” he said.Barclays on Thursday reported fourth-quarter trading revenue that surpassed analysts’ estimates, helping it outpace larger Wall Street rivals with a 45% surge in markets income for the year. Revenue at the London-based bank’s key fixed-income trading division soared 53% to 5.1 billion pounds ($7.2 billion) last year, the most that unit has reported since 2012. The smaller stocks-trading business climbed 31%.“We gained market share across almost all the asset classes,” Barclays Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We’ve invested in our investment bank for the last five years and I think last year started to pay real dividends and allowed us to be profitable every quarter.”Also on Thursday, Credit Suisse Group AG’s securities unit reported a mixed fourth-quarter. But a rise in advisory fees, as clients tapped surging capital markets for cash, helped overall investment banking revenues increase by about a fifth year-on-year.Earlier in the month, Deutsche Bank AG said an increase in fixed-income trading helped lift the troubled Frankfurt-based lender to its first annual net profit since 2014. The investment bank at UBS Group AG recorded its best performance since 2012 as trading revenue surged 33%.These performances have strengthened the hands of executives like Staley who’ve spent years calling for maintaining significant -- and costly -- investment banking operations and competing against Wall Street’s biggest firms.In 2020, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. reeled in more than $100 billion in combined trading revenue, the first time that’s happened since the European sovereign debt crisis in 2012.Critics of the European investment banking push point to its pitfalls, particularly in France.French banks BNP Paribas SA, Societe Generale SA and Natixis SA saw some 2.5 billion euros ($3.02 billion) in combined revenue from equities trading erased in 2020, even as investors across the globe rushed to bet on gyrating stock markets by buying shares and derivatives.The Paris-based firms had embraced structured products, a complex variation of equities trading, that blew up when corporations began canceling their dividends early in the year. And while BNP offset the losses with gains from fixed-income trading, Naxitis posted a decline there as well.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Major U.S. airlines will voluntarily collect international contact tracing info

    Major U.S. airlines on Friday said they would adopt a voluntary international contact tracing program, months after the White House under then-President Donald Trump blocked a mandatory effort. American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and other major airlines said they had committed to collecting contact tracing data from passengers traveling into the United States and to relaying that data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if travelers provide information.

  • US existing home sales, and prices, rise again in January

    Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose again last month, a sign that the housing market’s strong momentum from 2020 may be carrying over into this year. Existing U.S. home sales rose 0.6% in January from the previous month to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.69 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. It was the strongest sales pace since October and the second highest since 2006.

  • Volkswagen mulls listing of Porsche AG unit: source

    Volkswagen is considering a listing of its luxury car division Porsche AG to rake in cash needed for the group's shift towards software and electric vehicles, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. "Those considerations exist," the source said, but cautioned the idea was still far from being discussed in committees and that any listing was not to be expected in 2021. Manager Magazin had reported the news earlier, boosting Volkswagen shares by as much as 5.7%.

  • Big Freeze in Texas Is Becoming a Global Oil Market Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- What began as a power issue for a handful of U.S. states is rippling into a shock for the world’s oil market.More than 4 million barrels a day of output -- almost 40% of the nation’s crude production -- is now offline, according to traders and executives. One of the world’s biggest oil refining centers has seen output drastically cut back. The waterways that help U.S. oil flow to the rest of the world have been disrupted for much of the week.“The market is underestimating the amount of oil production lost in Texas due to the bad weather,” said Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at commodity giant Trafigura Group.Brent crude briefly surged above $65 a barrel on Thursday, a level not seen since last January. Spreads indicating supply tightness also soared. Ten months ago, the price slumped below $16 because of a demand shock caused by Covid-19.In the past, the weather-related disruption would largely have been a U.S. issue. Now it’s unmistakably global. Crude markets in Europe are rallying as traders replace lost U.S. exports. OPEC and its allies must decide how much longer they keep millions of barrels of their supply off the market.Estimates for how long the outages may last have gotten progressively longer in recent days as analysts try to figure out the timespan involved in thawing out infrastructure, especially in those areas where freezing weather isn’t the norm.Higher EstimatesAt first, traders and consultants expected a hit to U.S. production that would last between two and three days. Now it’s looking unlikely that things will start to recover much before the weekend, and a full resumption could take weeks.That means ever more barrels are being removed from the global market. Citigroup Inc. said it expects a production loss of 16 million barrels through early March, but some trader estimates are now almost double that. Vast swaths of production in the Permian -- the heartland of U.S. shale output -- have been shut in.The result has been a surge in the value of crude barrels in other parts of the world. North Sea traders have been frantically bidding for the region’s cargoes this week as replacements are sought for U.S. crude exports. As Europe’s supplies have gotten more expensive, Asian buyers have been snapping up Middle Eastern shipments at higher premiums.And though headline crude futures are at their highest level in over a year, they’re yet to rip higher because the loss of refining capacity is equally acute. The country’s largest plant has closed, and at least 3 million barrels a day of processing got taken offline. Traders are rushing to send millions of barrels of diesel across the Atlantic to the U.S., a potential boon for Europe’s downtrodden refining industry.Gasoline Machine“The Gulf Coast is a gasoline machine and sends products across the U.S. as well as international markets,” said Kitt Haines, an analyst at consultant Energy Aspects. “For a brief period at least, this could help European refining.”The result is going to mean a mixed picture for U.S. inventories in the coming weeks. While gasoline production has been hit by the spate of refinery outages, there are also far fewer drivers on the roads than normal. Stockpiles of heating fuels like propane and diesel -- for which demand was already soaring before this week’s weather -- are set to fall sharply.All of which leaves Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries keenly watching the forecast for Texas’s weather.April DecisionThe group is yet to decide on its output plans for April, but OPEC’s largest producer surprised oil markets earlier in the year by cutting an extra million barrels a day of supply in February and March. That leaves spare capacity on the sidelines at a time when the market is clamoring for extra barrels.“The market is turning into a wild animal for OPEC+ to control,” said Gary Ross, a veteran oil consultant turned hedge fund manager at Black Gold Investors LLC. He said Wednesday that he saw 5 million barrels a day of U.S. supply offline.“The weather is having an unbelievable impact on global supply and demand,” he said.A thaw is coming, though. On Friday, temperatures in Midland -- the de facto capital of shale production -- will reach 45 Fahrenheit (7 degrees Celsius). That will rise to 56 Fahrenheit on Saturday, allowing crude production to restart. On Monday, Midland hit -2 Fahrenheit, its lowest temperature in more than 30 years.For the time being, the great unknown remains how long output -- and the rest of the region’s oil infrastructure -- will take to recover in full.“Evidence from the last great Permian freeze off is that it can come back very quickly,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered Plc. “But refineries are more likely to be prone to prolonged damage.”(Updates production estimate in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. House revives bill to ban goods from China's Xinjiang

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday reintroduced a bipartisan bill that would ban imports from China's Xinjiang region unless it is certified they are not produced with forced labor, and allow further sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for abuses against Muslims. The House bill would authorize the U.S. president to apply sanctions against anyone responsible for labor trafficking of minority Uighurs or other Muslims in Xinjiang, a leading producer of cotton and cotton products. It would also require financial disclosures by listed U.S. companies about engagement with Chinese firms and entities engaged in abuses, a provision not included in the Senate version.

  • First Mover: Bitcoin Meets ‘Torrent’ as Lowly Binance Coin Gets $40B Valuation

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance's in-house BNB tokens have shot to a $40 billion valuation, ranking them third among digital assets behind bitcoin and Ethereum's ether.

  • Wall Street slips on surprise rise in jobless claims, tech slide

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. The Labor Department's report showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits were 861,000 last week, compared with 848,000 in the prior week, partly due to potential claims related to the temporary closure of automobile plants due to a global semiconductor chip shortage. "The one part of the economy that has remained disappointing is clearly the employment picture," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Apple Is Working on Magnetic Battery Pack Attachment for IPhones

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is working on a magnetically attached battery pack for the newest iPhones, an accessory that would wirelessly charge the handset and provide the company with another potentially lucrative add-on product.Apple has been developing the attachment for at least a year and it has been scheduled to launch in the months following the release of the iPhone 12 line, according to people with knowledge of the product. The iPhone 12 models were introduced in October.The battery pack would attach to the back of an iPhone 12 using the MagSafe system, which all the new phones use for charging and pairing other accessories like cases and wallets. Some prototypes of the battery pack have a white rubber exterior, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the product isn’t yet public. The new accessory would differ from Apple battery add-ons for previous iPhones in that it only provides additional battery life and doesn’t serve as a full protective case.In internal testing, the magnetic attachment system has proved strong enough for the charging unit to stay in place, but the accessory’s development has been slowed by software issues such as the iPhone erroneously indicating that the pack is overheating. Apple also has been working to mend issues related to a customer switching between using the device on an iPhone sometimes with and without a case.Given the new accessory’s development challenges, it could ultimately be delayed or scrapped, the people said. An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.Apple’s hardware engineering department is careful about launching accessories related to charging. In 2017, the company announced an AirPower mat that would charge an Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods earphones at the same time. It was ultimately never released and canceled deep into its development in 2019 due to issues related to overheating.Accessories and wearables have become an increasing source of revenue for Apple, with cases, AirPods, Apple Watches, home speakers and related products generating almost $13 billion, or 12% of total company sales, last quarter.Evidence of a magnetic battery accessory has begun to appear. A beta version of Apple’s upcoming iOS 14.5 software update included a vague, later-removed reference to a battery pack, according to a finding by developer Steve Moser.The wireless charging device could be a popular accessory for Apple’s new MagSafe ecosystem. Last year, Apple released cases with MagSafe compatibility, leather wallets and a pair of chargers.The Apple accessory, if ultimately launched, would rival similar offerings released by small makers in recent months. The company has also discussed other MagSafe accessories internally, including the potential for an in-car attachment, one of the people said, though that product hasn’t made its way into formal development.Apple has also internally discussed a goal of letting many of its mobile devices like Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPhones charge each other, but that functionality is unlikely in the near future. For the 2019 iPhones, Apple planned, but canceled, a feature that would let users charge AirPods on the back of the phone.Apple’s MagSafe technology is expected to make its way to several more products over the next year. The company plans to add it to redesigned MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs coming this year, Bloomberg News has reported. On the Mac, the feature means any accidental yanking of the power cable would simply detach it from the laptop rather than pull down the entire computer.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'I also defaulted': Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley reveals her experience with student loan debt

    Speaking during a press conference organized by the American Federation of Teachers, the congresswoman shared her experience with student loan debt, connecting her story to the experience felt by millions of others in America.

  • Oil Prices Fall Back Below $60

    Oil prices have fallen back below $60 but remain at levels not seen since January 2020