Foxconn Halts iPhone Shenzhen Site Due to Covid Lockdown

Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn is halting operations at its Shenzhen sites, one of which produces iPhones, in response to a government-imposed lockdown on the tech hub city.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Taiwanese company, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., has its China headquarters in the area and a key manufacturing site in Guanlan. It is suspending operations at the two campuses and has reallocated production to other sites to reduce impact from the disruption, the company said in a statement. Foxconn didn’t specify the length of the suspension. The measures from the Chinese government call for non-essential businesses in Shenzhen to halt until March 20.

While the shutdown may affect production of many of the devices Foxconn makes for Apple and other brands, demand for electronics typically troughs in the first quarter of every year after the holiday-season peak.

Hon Hai shares were down as much as 1% on Monday morning in Taipei.

Foxconn, Apple’s primary smartphone assembler, does the majority of its production at a plant in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, which has earned it the nickname of iPhone City. Its Guanlan site is smaller in scale. The company was among the first to confront disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak two years ago when it asked staff to keep away from its Shenzhen headquarters as a precautionary measure.

China Locks Down iPhone, Tech Hub Shenzhen as Covid Cases Jump

China placed the 17.5 million residents of Shenzhen into lockdown for at least a week on Sunday, seeking to halt a growing Covid-19 outbreak. The lockdown, which came after virus cases doubled nationwide to nearly 3,400, will be accompanied by three rounds of citywide mass testing, according to a government notice. The move followed earlier restrictions placed on Shenzhen’s central business district.

All bus and subway systems have been shut, and businesses, except those providing essential services, have been closed. Shenzhen is home to the headquarters of giants Huawei Technologies Co., SZ DJI Technology Co. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. as well as one of China’s busiest ports.

(Updates with share price in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Panic Selling Grips China Tech Stocks Again as Concerns Pile Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The relentless selloff in Chinese technology stocks continued in Hong Kong on Monday as a lockdown in Shenzhen, a key sector hub, added to investor angst over geopolitical and regulatory risks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns

  • Russian Stock Market Trading Halt Extended to March 18

    (Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange equity market will remain shut until at least March 18, extending a record shutdown meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of harsh sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian O

  • Foxconn halts Shenzhen operations, adjusts China production on COVID curbs

    Major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone assembler Foxconn said on Monday it has suspended operations in the Chinese city of Shenzhen to comply with the local government's COVID-19 control policies. The southern tech hub of Shenzhen has tightened its COVID-19 restrictions after it reported 60 new local cases with confirmed symptoms for Saturday, the city's highest since China contained the first outbreak in early 2020. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, said it will deploy backup plants to reduce disruption to production.

  • Norway’s Central Bank Sells Apple Stock. It Bought Nvidia, Plug Power, and NIO.

    Norges Bank trimmed its investment in iPhone maker Apple, and bought shares of chip maker Nvidia, hydrogen fuel-cell firm Plug Power, and EV maker NIO.

  • Shares up as oil skids on hopes for Ukraine talks

    While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks. Just the chance of peace saw S&P 500 stock futures add 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.2%. Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.8%, but MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was dragged down 1.1% by losses in China.

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to Poland

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATORussian missiles struck a military center in western Ukraine near Poland as bombing of major cities intensified and Moscow warned that convoys of military aid

  • U.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

    U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.

  • Should You Buy This Blue Chip Dividend Stock?

    Pharma stock Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has gained 12% year to date. Revenue totaled $46.4 billion, which represents a 9.1% growth rate over the year-ago period. Moving to the bottom line, Bristol-Myers posted $7.51 in non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS) during 2021.

  • Oil Resumes Slide After Wild Week With Focus on Ukraine Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined following a volatile week of trading after Ukraine’s president said talks with Moscow show signs of becoming more substantive, prompting cautious optimism that steps are being made toward deescalation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRus

  • Marcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring Robredo

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine investors are lukewarm to the prospect of a Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos presidency, with Vice President Leni Robredo emerging as their top pick to oversee an economic rebound, according to a Bloomberg poll.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring Robredo

  • Cyber Security Stocks and the New Defense Industry

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the defense industry and especially on cybersecurity companies. Until the invasion, shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks PANW had been "correcting 2021 gains with a sideways to lower movement since late December," Real Money's technical analyst Bruce Kamich wrote just before Russia's move. Shares of Palo Alto quickly rose by about 25% to an all-time high.

  • Fed Interest Rate Decision, GameStop Earnings, and Other Things to Watch This Week

    The Federal Reserve’s policy committee meets on Tuesday and Wednesday. GameStop, FedEx, Lennar, and others report earnings. Plus, producer price index and retail sales data.

  • Apple reportedly isn't planning to release a new 27-inch iMac

    The tech giant recently discontinued its larger all-in-one model.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis showed her natural body and refused prosthetics for new film: 'I've been sucking my stomach in since I was 11'

    Curtis and director Daniel Kwan spoke about "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

  • ‘Star Trek: Picard’ features a time-traveling Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

    Talk about an anachronism.

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom

  • Apple stops selling LG's $1,299 UltraFine 5K Display

    Days after discontinuing the 27-inch iMac, Apple has also stopped selling one of LG’s UltraFine 5K displays.

  • The Best iPad Deals for March 2022: Order the New iPad 9 For Just $309 Today

    Stop scrolling on your phone and start scrolling on the world’s greatest tablets.