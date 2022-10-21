Foxconn Imposes Curbs at Main iPhone Factory After Covid Flare-Up

(Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group has shut cafeterias and imposed other curbs on workers across its main iPhone assembly campus in central China, becoming one of the largest companies to respond to a resurgence of Covid cases.

Foxconn, which assembles the majority of the world’s iPhones from its Zhengzhou facility, has asked workers to take meals in their dorm rooms instead, it said in an online notice. They must wear more-secure N95 masks, Foxconn said on its official WeChat account. It also restricted movement, closing some entrances while mandating employees commute to plants along only certain routes, the South China Morning Post reported.

The iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou locked down one of its most-populated districts last week to tame a virus flareup, part of a series of creeping restrictions that underscored the threat of disruption to companies from China’s Covid Zero policies.

Almost 1 million residents of the city’s Zhongyuan district were ordered to stay at home except for when they needed to undergo Covid testing, while non-essential businesses were shut, according to a government notice. It’s unclear how the outbreak has progressed since.

