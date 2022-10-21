Foxconn says production normal at iPhone plant in China despite COVID curbs

(Reuters) -Taiwan electronics manufacturer Foxconn said on Friday production at its largest iPhone factory remains normal, despite tightening COVID-19 restrictions at the plant in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou this week.

The Zhengzhou campus, which assembles Apple Inc's iPhone and has about 300,000 workers, banned all dining in and required workers to take their meals back to their dormitories beginning on Wednesday, a notice posted on the factory's official WeChat account showed.

"Zhengzhou (plant) still maintains normal production and has little impact (from the situation)," Foxconn told Reuters.

The new measures follow Zhengzhou's latest outbreak recording a total of 196 cases since Oct. 8, and come as Foxconn's factory is ramping up production of the latest iPhone 14 models.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)