Foxconn mulls making electric vehicles at Wisconsin plant

  • Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated and controversial Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017, the company's chairman said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
  • Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated and controversial Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017, the company's chairman said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
  • Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated and controversial Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017, the company's chairman said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
  • Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated and controversial Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017, the company's chairman said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
1 / 4

Taiwan Foxconn

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu speaks in a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is looking at making electric vehicles in its highly anticipated and controversial Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017, the company's chairman said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
HUIZHONG WU
·2 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is considering making electric vehicles at its highly anticipated Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017, the company's chairman said Tuesday.

The decision will be between whether to go to Mexico or the U.S. for manufacturing electric vehicles, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan's capital. He said the decision, which will be finalized before July 1, will hinge on business, not politics.

The Wisconsin project was scaled back after Foxconn initially signed a contract with the state of Wisconsin under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant that would employ up to 13,000 people. But the Republican governor lost a reelection bid in 2018 to Democrat Tony Evers, who ran as a critic of the project.

After the deal was signed, Foxconn said it was downsizing the factory. In October last year, the state of Wisconsin told Foxconn that it wouldn’t qualify for billions of dollars in state tax credits unless it strikes a new deal for a scaled-back factory complex. The two sides are now negotiating a new deal.

“I took over the Wisconsin task, and I need to make it a viable one, so I need to find a product that fits that location,” Liu said Tuesday. “Whether it’s Wisconsin or Mexico, it’s not political, it’s business from my perspective."

“But as I said, my consideration first would be to have a product that makes sense. That's number one," he added. He said he views government subsidies as a short-term form of support that "would not sustain if the product does not make sense.”

Foxconn, best known for making Apple iPhones, is now looking at the electric vehicle market, which automakers believe will dominate the industry in the coming years.

Liu said that the company wants to take 10% of the market share of EVs, whether the company manufactures entire vehicles or components.

Recommended Stories

  • Foxconn eyes Wisconsin or Mexico for EV factory

    Four years ago Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn made a big splash at the White House when it announced it was investing $10 billion to build a state-of-art factory in Wisconsin... Fast-forward to 2021 and the future of the troubled factory is still in doubt. Foxconn Chairman Liu Young-way announced in a news conference in Taipei Tuesday that the Wisconsin factory now may be used to build electric vehicles due to its proximity to Detroit. "Because EV is very much related to electronics, so we will do a lot of the work heavily dependent on the electronics and software for the EV. So we thought, oh, maybe this is a good place."This isn’t the first pivot for the factory that has failed to live up to the hype. It was supposed to revive American manufacturing in the heartland by eventually creating 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin – first by building LCD screens, then computer servers. But that never happened, forcing Foxconn to forgo promised state tax breaks for two years in a row. And even this plan to build EVs at the 20-million-square foot campus isn't a sure thing. "We are thinking about Mexico. So we are still deciding, but it looks like EV could be a good product to make in that area."Foxconn is a major Apple partner, and its push into EVs is fueling speculation it could be part of a team to build a long-rumored Apple Car. When asked that question Tuesday – Liu dismissed it as “just a rumor.”

  • Apple Supplier Foxconn Is Exploring North American EV Manufacturing Sites

    The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Pink: HNHPF), popularly known as Foxconn, has confirmed that it will begin to manufacture electric vehicles in North America by 2023, Nikkei reported, citing a press briefing by the company's Chairman Young Liu in Taipei. The possible locations are Wisconsin in the U.S. or Mexico, Liu reportedly said. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock The Taiwanese contract manufacturer has plants in either location. The Wisconsin plant, where construction began in June 2018, was initially intended to manufacture displays. Foxconn's chairman said Tuesday the company will finalize what products are manufactured at the Wisconsin plant by July. Wisconsin may be ideal for manufacturing EVs given its proximity to the auto supply chain in the U.S., Liu said. The availability of engineering and labor resources could be the main criteria in the decision, he said. "But my priority is whether making this product here is right for the business," the Foxconn exec said. "The incentives will not sustain [our operation] if the products are not the right ones to be made there." Related Link: Apple Supplier Foxconn, Geely Partner On Automotive Contract Manufacturing Services Foxconn is reportedly eyeing investments of $354 million every year for the next three years, with the majority going into EV manufacturing. The Apple supplier, though suggesting it is in talks with U.S. EV makers with which it still doesn't have a relationship, shrugged off rumors regarding joining hands with Apple for an EV venture. Why It's Important: Foxconn, which derives almost all of its revenues from consumer electronics, is looking to diversify its revenue stream. Foxconn has announced a slew of deals recently to nurture its EV ambitions. At the start of the year, it signed a manufacturing deal with China's Byton for the mass production of the latter's M-Byte by early 2022. Immediately after, Foxconn clinched a partnership with Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (Pink: GELYF) to provide production and consulting services to global automotive enterprises. Foxconn is also promoting its MIH software and hardware open platform, which is designed to make it easier and faster for automakers to turn out cars. Also, the company announced an agreement with U.S.-based Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) for developing a new segment EV. Related Link: Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIPhone Demand Drives Q1 Growth For Apple Supplier Foxconn© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Foxconn eyes EVs for troubled Wisconsin plant, may go with Mexico

    Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn may make electric vehicles at its high-profile but troubled plant in the U.S. state of Wisconsin, though could decide on Mexico, the chairman of the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday. Foxconn announced a $10 billion investment in Wisconsin at a White House ceremony in 2017, touted by then-President Donald Trump as proof of his ability to revive American manufacturing, but its future has been uncertain. Foxconn initially sought to make advanced large-screen displays for TVs there.

  • Taiwan's Hsiao Calls This 'Critical Time' for U.S. Ties

    Mar.16 -- "It's a critical moment for Taiwan-U.S. relations," says Hsiao Bi-khim, Taipei’s envoy to Washington. She made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg Televisions's Stephen Engle ahead of Thursday's meeting between top U.S. and Chinese diplomats, at which Taiwan is a key agenda item.

  • Katie Ledecky on the Tokyo Olympics, endorsements and investing

    A backyard pool is probably the last place you’d expect to find five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky training for the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo, but that’s what the 23-year-old swimming sensation had to do last year when the pandemic forced all facilities to shut down.

  • Meyer, Jaguars fail to generate splash in NFL free agency

    Coach Urban Meyer's rebuilding project in Jacksonville started with a thud instead of a splash. The Jaguars opened free agency Monday by agreeing to terms with two defensive linemen who did little in their first contracts; a pair of special teamers; a speedy receiver who failed to reach 530 yards in any of his first six seasons; and a journeyman running back whose first stint in Jacksonville couldn't have gone much worse. It was hardly the way anyone expected Meyer's first foray into free agency to go.

  • UK police officer to go on trial in October over woman's murder

    A serving British police officer is set to go on trial in October accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard whose killing sparked anger and soul-searching about what police, government and society can do to stop male violence against women. Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3, with her body later found in woodland around 50 miles away in southeast England. Wayne Couzens, 48, a London officer whose role it was to guard diplomatic premises, appeared by videolink from prison at the British capital's Old Bailey central criminal court on Tuesday.

  • Bear Down: Chicago tried, failed to lure Jameis Winston from Saints

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the QB-needy Chicago Bears were a Jameis Winston suitor before he agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Is Not Afraid to Lean Into Uncomfortable Racial Politics

    You don’t need to remind Malcolm Spellman, head writer of Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” about the importance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s very few prominent Black characters. His family already does that. “My nephew wears a Black Panther costume every other week,” Spellman told TheWrap. “It doesn’t even fit him anymore.” Now Spellman gets to chart the future of one of the MCU’s most prominent Black characters during an inflection point in the country’s history as it comes to matter of race and inequality. Also Read: In 'WandaVision' and 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' Trauma Is the Real Villain “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” debuts Friday, just two weeks after “WandaVision” successfully brought the MCU into the streaming era. The six-episode “buddy two-hander” (as Spellman describes it) is set up to be Marvel Studios’ most overt political commentary on race and extremism. It not only sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) team up to fight a group of anti-patriotism radicals, but asks the question: Is the world ready to accept a Black Captain America? “This series is super, super relevant. I’m not gonna have fake humility and act like that is by accident,” Spellman said, pointing out that the writers room for “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is mostly Black. “When you get people of color, particularly Black folk who are masters of pop culture, in a room together, they understand society in a very specific way. So I felt like we were connected to the times right off the bat.” Besides, Spellman argues, they’re not doing anything that Marvel’s long comics history didn’t attempt, even if it didn’t always hit the mark. “I think what Marvel did well in the comics — by the way, sometimes they messed up in the comics, too, because the wrong people were creating these characters — but Marvel always wanted to be of the day. And this show is of 2020,” he says. “Sam Wilson is a Black man, and those Stars and Stripes are something that you can’t just forgive on his face. And that’s just allowed to exist, for better or for worse, as it goes. We didn’t show up with an agenda. You still want it to be fun and muscular, but you’re not going to be dishonest either.” Sam Wilson taking over the mantle of Captain America from his buddy Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is rooted in comics history. In 2014, Sam first appeared as the new Captain America, complete with a new red, white and blue costume that incorporated elements of his old Falcon look. Though his run as Cap would last only a few years, his turn as the Star-Spangled Avenger was notable for his much more openly activist stance compared to Rogers’ version (more on that here). Also Read: 'WandaVision' Director Loved Your Fan Theories, Even If They Were Way Off When “Avengers: Endgame” ended in 2019 with an elderly Steve passing on his shield to Sam, Marvel had already confirmed that “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” would be one of its first Disney+ series. The main antagonists are a group of extremists called The Flag Smashers, who essentially are against the idea that that the world should even have countries at all. Production on the series began in October of 2019, before getting halted last March because of the pandemic. By the time it resumed later that fall, the world was flipped on its side in much the same way that the post-Blip world of the Avengers has been forever changed. Last summer, the largest protest movement in the country’s history was sparked by the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at the hands of police. It forced a swell of reckoning and introspection, including from those in Hollywood. The summer would end in heartbreak when Chadwick Boseman, T’Challa himself, died following his secret four-year battle with cancer. It robbed Marvel fans, including Spellman’s nephew, of one of the few Black superheroes. “When Chadwick did pass, we felt a huge burden. Because that dude, that character were iconic,” Spellman said. “It’s massive and we knew we had to honor that.” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” premieres Friday on Disney+. Read original story ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Is Not Afraid to Lean Into Uncomfortable Racial Politics At TheWrap

  • The last children: South Korea's depopulating island

    This South Korean island only has a few children left - and is rapidly depopulating.10 year-old Lyoo Chan-hee and his two younger sisters are among the last 100 residents and they don’t have many playmates. Their school opened especially for them a few years ago.They have a makeshift mini-classroom and a teacher is dispatched from the mainland."It would be great if I have more friends here because I can have more options to play." Nokdo is emblematic of a wider demographic crisis.According to the World Bank, South Korea saw its population drop for the first time last year.It has the world's fastest-ageing society with the lowest birth rate anywhere in 2020,with it’s fertility rate sliding to just 0.84 – that’s compared to 4.5 in 1970.South Korea’s economic boom since the 70s saw the rise of world-class manufacturers like Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor.More women began to enter the workforce and family planning campaigns - including sterilisation – began. 66-year-old resident Kim Si-young recalls memories of a crowded school and how his generation was advised to get vasectomies to curb population growth."When we went for national service military training, some of us used to undergo vasectomy to curb population growth after having kids. Some got their wives to get it done. It would be an empty island if the number continues to decrease. It saddens me, I want to protect Nokdo but it's depressing to see fewer and fewer people here."More recently, soaring house prices in the Seoul metropolitan area has been blamed for fewer babies in the country.Lockdowns also discouraged couples from marrying and starting families.For Chan-hee, Nokdo provides a better playground - despite the lack of friends."Seoul is so crowed, noisy and the air is not good. However, Nokdo has no traffic, isn't noisy and the air is clean. I can play outside more actively, so I like it here."Chan-hee's father plans to stay in Nokdo for as long as his pastoral position allows -even if that means taking his children’s schooling into his own hands.[Pastor and father of three children, Lyoo Geun-pil]"I am not sure how the middle school issue will be solved, the best option is finding a way to provide middle school education to Chan-hee from here but if impossible, I'm also considering homeschooling."

  • New Disney World Service Turns Your Phone Into Your Park Ticket

    Disney is adding a little extra magic to your next vacation with this new tech feature.

  • Foxconn could shift mission of underwhelming Wisconsin plant to electric vehicles

    Wisconsin plant has been scaled back sharply since its announcement in 2017, when then-Gov. Scott Walker and then-President Donald Trump promoted it as a major economic triumph.

  • Warren Buffett's Panic Sale Of Two Stocks Cost $713 Million

    Famed investor Warren Buffett is known for holding S&P 500 stocks forever. But two stocks he sold showed 2020's losers are among 2021's winners.

  • Tesla Revokes FSD Beta Access For Driver Who Don't Pay 'Sufficient Attention To The Road'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend that the automaker was revoking access to its beta full-self-driving feature to drivers who did not pay heed to the road. What Happened: The entrepreneur revealed on Twitter that the FSD beta had expanded to approximately 2,000 owners. “We’ve also revoked beta where drivers did not pay sufficient attention to the road. No accidents to date,” wrote Musk. Musk said that the next major release of FSD would arrive in April. He said the automaker was “going with pure vision — not even using radar.” See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Why It Matters: Earlier in March, Musk had said that the self-driving software would be rolled out to a larger group of people. The automaker planned to add a “download beta button” to its in-car software that would allow users to opt into the beta. The update would only be available for those users who agree to drive carefully and users must approve a warning before the download is allowed, as per Musk. When the FSD feature was first announced in October last year, Musk had said that Tesla was taking a slow and cautious approach. The feature costs $10,000 and will be available through a subscription model by June. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $693.73 on Friday and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Tesla 'Not A Competitor At All' In Self-Driving Space, Says Waymo CEO Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe World's Grumpiest Cat Finds Love — Fetching ,000 In NFT SaleXpeng Secures M Funding From A Chinese Provincial Government© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dua Lipa's Grammys Performance Was Full Post-Vaccine Club Energy

    Me, when that shot hits.

  • Trump Touts WaPo Correction, Again Claims Georgia Victory Was Stolen

    Former President Trump on Monday touted a major correction to a Washington Post story that wrongly claimed he had asked the top Georgia elections investigator to “find the fraud” in the state’s voting tally. The Post initially claimed that on December 23, 2020, Trump asked the Georgia investigator in a phone call to “find the fraud” and said that the investigator would be “a national hero,” citing an anonymous source who allegedly had knowledge of the call. However, The Wall Street Journal published a recording of the call last week, revealing that Trump did not make the statements initially published by the Post. Instead, Trump told investigator Frances Watson that she would be “praised” when the “right answer comes out.” “While I appreciate the Washington Post’s correction…the original story was a Hoax, right from the very beginning,” Trump said in a statement. Trump again claimed that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election in Georgia through widespread fraud. “We are seeking to find and reveal the large-scale election fraud that which took place in Georgia,” Trump said. “Many residents agree, and their anger caused them not to turn out and vote for two Republican Senators in the January election.” The former president and his allies have been unable to prove that Joe Biden’s roughly 12,000-vote margin was the product of fraud. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats, defeated Republican incumbents in runoff elections in January after Trump allies Lin Wood and Sidney Powell urged the president’s supporters not to turn out for the Republican candidates to protest the stolen presidential election. Prosecutors in Fulton County, Ga., have opened an investigation into a separate phone call between Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that occurred on January 2. “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state,” Trump told Raffensperger on that call.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine rollout after reports of serious blood clotting post-jab

    Ireland is the latest EU country to suspend its AstraZeneca vaccine rollout over reports of blood clotting, though no link has been established.

  • British Airways: let vaccinated people travel

    British Airways' new boss says anyone who's been vaccinated should be allowed unrestricted travel. Sean Doyle was speaking as the UK government finalizes its next move. Under current plans the country won't allow holidays until May 17 at the earliest. But on April 12 it will announce how and when nonessential travel can resume. Doyle says governments should work together to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel. He says those who haven't been vaccinated should be free to travel with a negative test.BA wants government backing for apps that can show a person's negative test status. It says current paperwork won't work if large numbers of people start flying again. Doyle wouldn't predict how strong summer travel demand would be. But he says the vaccine rollout makes him optimistic. Budget rival Ryanair says it hopes to fly up to 70% of 2019 passenger numbers over the holiday season.

  • Grammys 2021: Lionel Richie sings 'Lady' during Kenny Rogers in memoriam

    Lionel Richie performs "Lady" during the Kenny Rogers tribute during the Grammys 2021 in memoriam. Courtesy: CBS/Recording Academy