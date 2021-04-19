Foxconn, Wisconsin reach new deal on scaled back facility

FILE - In this June 28, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump takes a tour of Foxconn with Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, right, and CEO of SoftBank Masayoshi Son in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, has reached a new deal with reduced tax breaks for its scaled back project in southeast Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers and the the company announced on Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
SCOTT BAUER
·3 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, has reached a new deal with reduced tax breaks for its scaled back manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers and the the company announced on Monday.

Details of the new deal were not immediately released. It was scheduled to be approved at a Tuesday meeting of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the state's top jobs agency that previously negotiated the initial deal with Foxconn.

The new deal will reduce the potential tax breaks by billions of dollars and still have potential tax breaks worth more than $10 million for the company, a person with knowledge of the new contract who was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal said Monday.

The original deal with nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives was struck in 2017 by then-Gov. Scott Walker. It was based on Taiwan-based Foxconn's promise to build a massive $10 billion flat screen panel manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant, near the Illinois border, employing up to 13,000 people.

Then-President Donald Trump heralded the original deal as a sign of a revitalized American manufacturing economy, calling the envisioned plant “transformational” and the “eighth wonder of the world.” He traveled to Wisconsin in 2018 for the ground breaking ceremony.

But Foxconn, best known for making Apple iPhones, has continually scaled back its plans for the site and missed employment targets that would trigger state tax credits. The company employed 281 people in 2019 in Wisconsin, according to the state economic development agency.

David Callender, a spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., said the agency does not comment on its discussions with companies “unless and until action has been taken by the board.”

Evers, a Democrat who ran as a critic of the project in 2018 and defeated Walker, a Republican, said in a statement Monday that the new deal “works for everyone.”

“I’ve said all along that my goal as governor would be to find an agreement that works for Wisconsin taxpayers while providing the support Foxconn needs to be successful here in our state,” Evers said.

Jay Lee, Foxconn's vice chairman, said Foxconn approved the new deal with a desire to lower taxpayer liability in exchange for the flexibility to pursue business opportunities the meet market demand." He said Foxconn was grateful that a solution could be found.

After the original deal was signed, Foxconn said it was downsizing the factory to be built over 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares) of land from what is known as a Generation 10.5 plant to a Generation 6 plant that makes smaller thin-film transistor liquid crystal display screens for cellphones and other devices, rather than the larger screens that were first proposed.

Foxconn has announced, and then quickly ended, other projects at the site including “a cutting-edge, cloud-based, robotic retail platform” for caffeine sales and ventilators to help the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently, Foxconn's chairman said last month it was now considering making electric vehicles at the facility.

The company's changing plans led Evers to call for its contract, which was based on it building the massive flat-screen panel manufacturing facility, to be rewritten.

Foxconn also made promises about basing its North American headquarters in Milwaukee and hiring 500 employees, but that has not happened. It also promised to open “innovation centers” in Green Bay, Eau Claire, Racine and Madison that would employ up to 200 people each. Buildings were purchased, but the company did not move forward with its plans.

In 2018, Foxconn said it planned to invest $100 million in engineering and innovation research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Since then, research center and off-campus location have not been established. Foxconn did sponsor a $700,000 research project at UW-Madison and university officials said in March that talks with Foxconn were ongoing.

Recommended Stories

  • Union files objections to Amazon election results, alleging layoffs were threatened

    A labor group that did not secure enough votes from Amazon.com Inc warehouse workers in Alabama to form a union has formally objected to the election results and alleged the online retailer threatened to lay off staff, according to a government filing. Amazon has denied the outcome resulted from intimidation of its employees and said it did not threaten layoffs or a facility closure. Late on Friday, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) submitted nearly two dozen objections to Amazon's conduct during the election, which it said prevented employees from a "free and uncoerced exercise of choice" on whether to create the company's first-ever U.S. union.

  • 7-year-old girl shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago

    Officer raced her to a hospital to no avail. Her father was also shot and seriously wounded. The car was bullet-ridden.

  • Answer This Question Before You Even Think About Buying a Home

    Closing costs can include things like transfer taxes, title insurance, and fees paid to the title company that processes the transaction. When you're selling your home, you'll also have to pay commission to both your own real estate agent (if you use one) and the agent representing the person buying your home. The standard real estate commission is 6%, split between the buyer's agent and the seller's agent.

  • 7-year-old girl fatally shot in McDonald’s drive-thru, Illinois police say

    Her father was also shot and is in stable condition. Police believe the incident was gang-related.

  • Detroit Tigers to activate Spencer Turnbull and start him vs. Pirates. Here's the plan

    Detroit Tigers' Spencer Turnbull will make his season debut vs. Pittsburgh Pirates this week. He has been on COVID-19 list for one month

  • John Cornyn Says He Doesn't Think Biden Is Mentally Unfit; He Was Just Quoting An Article

    "There's a lot of confusion in the Twitterverse about that," the Texas senator confessed.

  • Chicago's Little Village divided over police shooting of 13-year-old

    Video of Chicago police officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo fuels peaceful protests.

  • Air Force One subcontractor GDC countersues Boeing

    Air Force One subcontractor GDC Technics countersued Boeing Co on Friday seeking at least $20 million after the largest U.S. airplane manufacturer canceled contracts for work on the aircraft that carries the U.S. president. Boeing said in its suit filed April 7 that Texas-based GDC failed to complete interior work on the two heavily modified 747-8 Air Force One planes and is "roughly one year behind schedule in meeting its contractual obligations." GDC's counterclaim argues it is "Boeing's mismanagement of the completion of two Air Force One presidential aircraft, not delays caused by GDC, that has caused a delay in the completion of those aircraft."

  • Strength of 2021 draft class aligns nicely with Packers needs

    Need a WR, CB, OT or DL? The Packers do, and the 2021 NFL draft looks stocked at all four spots in the top 100.

  • Arizona mining fight pits economy, EVs against conservation, culture

    Early last year, Darrin Lewis paid $800,000 for a hardware store in a tiny Arizona town where mining giant Rio Tinto Plc hopes to build one of the world's largest underground copper mines. Rio buys materials from Lewis's Superior Hardware & Lumber for its Resolution mine site, accounting for a third of the store's sales and helping to keep it afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. But U.S. President Joe Biden put the mining project on hold last month in response to the concerns of Native Americans who say it will destroy sacred land and of environmentalists who worry it will gobble up water in a drought-stricken state.

  • NBA fines Spurs $25K for ‘violating the league’s player resting policy’

    Somewhere, Gregg Popovich just shrugged.

  • Spending your stimulus check on a car? These 10 brands lose value the fastest

    Almost all cars depreciate, but you'll save a ton by steering clear of these makes.

  • Watch NASA successfully fly a remote-controlled helicopter on Mars

    NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory successfully flew its remote-controlled helicopter on Mars early Monday. "We can now say that human beings have flown a rotor craft on another planet," MiMi Aung, project manager for the Ingenuity helicopter, told her cheering crew after the data confirmed the test flight's success Monday morning. "We have been talking so long about our Wright Brothers moment on Mars, and here it is!" Ingenuity, a solar-powered helicopter that landed on Mars on the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, flew 10 feet into the air, hovered for about 20 seconds, then landed, JPL confirmed. Ingenuity's down-facing camera transmitted a black-and-white photo of its shadow on the Martian surface and Perseverance beamed back color video of the test flight. The proof-of-concept experiment proved that humans can fly aircraft remotely on planets with a tiny fraction of the Earth's atmosphere. A normal helicopter's blades rotate at about 400 revolutions per minute, NASA said, while Ingenuity's spin at about 2,500 rpm to overcome the thin atmosphere. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken officeDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacy

  • Atlanta has ‘gotten calls’ for No. 4 pick, will attend Lance’s 2nd pro day

    As football fans across the country impatiently await the 2021 NFL draft, all eyes are on Atlanta.

  • The Toyota bZ4X Is Toyota’s All-Electric Crossover of the Future

    The Toyota bZ4X is oddly named, but makes a lot of sense on paper. What do you think of Toyota’s new electric crossover?

  • TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Draws Second-Largest Audience of Season

    In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Blue Bloods celebrated its renewal by growing to 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, marking its second-largest audience of the season and tying its season high in the demo. Blue Bloods tied ABC’s Shark Tank for the Friday demo win while easily copping the night’s […]

  • US orders diplomats to leave Chad as rebels near capital

    The State Department on Saturday ordered non-essential diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Chad to leave the African nation due to potential insurgent attacks on the capital. In addition to non-essential embassy staff, the department also ordered the families of American personnel stationed there to leave because armed groups appear to be moving on the capital of N’Djamena. “Armed non-governmental groups in northern Chad have moved south and appear to be heading toward N’Djamena,” the department said in a travel alert.

  • Jadeveon Clowney blames struggles with Titans on scheme fit, knee

    Jadeveon Clowney is out to prove he's still elite in 2021.

  • Republicans demand action against Maxine Waters after Minneapolis remarks

    Kevin McCarthy and extremist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene accuse Waters of ‘inciting violence’ Representative Maxine Waters on Saturday tells protesters: ‘We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational.’ Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters The Republican leader in the House of Representatives and an extremist congresswoman who champions “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” have demanded action against the Democratic representative Maxine Waters, after she expressed support for protesters against police brutality. On Saturday, Waters spoke in Brooklyn Center, the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police last week. The California congresswoman spoke before final arguments on Monday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for more than nine minutes last May, resulting in the Black man’s death and global protests. “I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” said Waters, who is Black. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Tensions are high in Minneapolis. Waters said: “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Of Chauvin, Waters said: “I hope we’re going to get a verdict that will say guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don’t, we cannot go away.” On Sunday night the Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, said: “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis – just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” Waters, 82, a confrontational figure sometimes known as “Kerosene Maxine”, made headlines last week by telling the Ohio congressman Jim Jordan to “respect the chair and shut your mouth” during a hearing with Anthony Fauci, the chief White House medical adviser. She regularly clashed with Donald Trump, angering some Democratic leaders. In 2018, Waters said people should harass Trump aides in public. Pelosi called the comments “unacceptable”. Senate leader Chuck Schumer went for “not American”. Observers said McCarthy’s most likely course of action is to seek formal censure – a move unlikely to succeed unless enough Democrats support it. From the far right of McCarthy’s party, the Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene compared Waters’ words with those of Trump, when he told supporters to march on Congress and overturn his election defeat, resulting in the deadly Capitol riot of 6 January. “Speaker Pelosi,” she tweeted. “You impeached President Trump after you said he incited violence by saying ‘march peacefully’ to the Capitol. So I can expect a yes vote from you on my resolution to expel Maxine Waters for inciting violence, riots, and abusing power threatening a jury, right?” Trump did tell supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard”. He also said: “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” In February, Greene lost committee assignments over conspiracy laden remarks. At the weekend, she dropped plans to start an “America First Caucus” based on “Anglo-Saxon political traditions”. Some Democrats want to expel Greene from Congress. That too is unlikely to succeed.

  • Attorney apologizes for assault accusation against Donald

    The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity. Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVin­cent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters Friday that his client mis­took someone else for Don­ald dur­ing the al­ter­ca­tion. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicated that Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save Spriggs.