Apple Inc supplier Foxconn's China plant hit by fresh worker unrest-social media

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn is seen outside a company's building in Taipei
2
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - People describing themselves as Foxconn workers pulled down barriers and argued with hazmat-suited authorities at a COVID-hit plant in the industrial Chinese city of Zhengzhou that belongs to the Apple Inc supplier, scenes broadcast live on the Kuaishou short video platform showed on Wednesday.

The videos showed more than a hundred people clustered outside and coming face to face with dozens of hazmat-suited officials, who they said were police. Some videos showed workers complaining about the food they had been provided while others said they had not been paid bonuses as promised.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the authenticity of the videos. Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Zhengzhou plant is the world's largest iPhone factory with some 200,000 workers.

Since late Ocober, many workers have fled - their escapes captured on social media - as frustration mounted over how COVID cases were handled and over the treatment of employees, including what they said were insufficient provisions of food.

In a bid to restore production, the manufacturer began a drive to convince workers to stay and to recruit more staff, promising higher per-hour salaries and bonuses.

It has maintained so-called closed-loop operations at the plant - a system in which staff live and work on-site isolated from the wider world - due to the COVID situation in Zhengzhou.

The curbs and discontent have hit production, prompting Apple Inc to say earlier this month that it expected lower shipments of premium iPhone 14 models.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; Additional reporting by David Kirton in Shenzhen and Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edmund Klamann)

Recommended Stories

  • Beijing shuts parks, Shanghai tightens entry as China COVID cases rise

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing shut parks and museums on Tuesday and Shanghai tightened rules for people entering the city as Chinese authorities grapple with a spike in COVID-19 cases that has deepened concern about the economy and dimmed hopes for a quick reopening. China reported 28,127 new domestically transmitted cases for Monday, nearing its daily peak from April, with infections in the southern city of Guangzhou and the southwestern municipality of Chongqing accounting for about half the total. In Beijing, cases have been hitting new highs every day, prompting calls from the city government for more residents to stay put and show proof of a negative COVID test, not more than 48 hours old, to get into public buildings.

  • Americans' financial fragility largely unchanged in 2022, NY Fed says

    Americans' ability to meet a large unexpected expense was little changed in the New York Federal Reserve's latest survey on credit issues, even as respondents to the poll said they might need to take on more credit in the coming months. The regional Fed bank said in its latest Credit Access Survey, which was released on Monday and details developments for this year, that respondents reported "a slight increase in the subjective financial fragility of U.S. households." There was also little change among those who said they might need $2,000 unexpectedly, according to the New York Fed report, which concluded that both measures have been little changed since 2015, even as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the economy.

  • Economist Hao Hong on China's 'Gradual' Reopening, Economy, Markets

    Hao Hong, chief economist at Grow Investment Group, discusses the prospects for China's&nbsp;reopening, and its implications for the economy and financial assets. Stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong may jump as much as 13% and 28% respectively in the next 12 months,&nbsp;Hong said earlier this week. He also talks about the ailing real estate sector with Yvonne Man, David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Kyrie Irving Succinctly Captured the Free Thinker's Definition of "Free Speech"

    "I would like to be on a platform where I could openly share how I feel without being harshly criticized."

  • Quentin Tarantino Tells Off Critics Upset With N-Word Use and Violence in His Films: Go ‘See Something Else’

    Quentin Tarantino has the following message for anyone upset with the graphic violence and frequent use of the N-word in his movies: “See something else.” The director had no apologies or regrets when recently asked by Chris Wallace about the backlash he often gets from viewers. Tarantino was a guest on Wallace’s HBO Max talk […]

  • India's growth to slow in 2023 on fading reopening impact-Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs expects India's economic growth to slow to 5.9% next year, from an estimated 6.9% growth in 2022, as the boost from the post-COVID reopening fades and monetary tightening weighs on domestic demand. "We expect growth to be a tale of two halves in 2023, with a slowdown in the first half (due to dwindling reopening effects)," Santanu Sengupta, India economist at Goldman Sachs, said in a note on Sunday. India's growth in the seven months since March 2022, which Goldman Sachs considers the post-COVID reopening, was faster than most other emerging markets in the first seven months after they reopened, the U.S. investment bank said.

  • Credit Suisse Plans Deep China Job Cuts Months After Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is cutting at least one-third of its investment-banking workforce and about 40% of research staff in China just two months after agreeing to spend $160 million to take full control of its securities business in the world’s second-largest economy. Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for

  • New Zealand Steps Up Inflation Fight With Record Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by a record 75 basis points and signaled further tightening ahead, stepping up its inflation fight even as it forecasts a recession next year. Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingStocks,

  • German industry calls for more support to diversify beyond China

    BERLIN (Reuters) -One of Germany's main industry lobby groups called on Monday for more support for industry to diversify trade beyond China, as the government prepares new policies aimed at reducing the economy's dependence on Beijing. Businesses faced an administrative burden from planned measures such as stress tests and greater scrutiny on investments in China, outlined in a draft document seen by Reuters, the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said. "Everything we have heard so far about the German government's China strategy is extremely defensive," said Volker Treier, head of foreign trade at DIHK.

  • Dow ends nearly 400 points higher as investors await Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks ended higher Tuesday as traders gauged the impact of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China and awaited Wednesday’s minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting. Stocks rallied in thin trade as Wall Street continued to expect the Fed to downshift their tightening pace next month, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note. Concerns about renewed COVID restrictions in China were blamed for market weakness on Monday and may continue to weigh on equities after investors had previously raised hopes for a loosening of curbs.

  • Jason Momoa Raves About Working with 'Wonderful' Child Actor Marlow Barkley: 'My Babies Are the Same Age'

    Jason Momoa teamed up with 14-year-old Marlow Barkley for Netflix's Slumberland, based on the 1905 comic Little Nemo in Slumberland

  • China’s three-week COVID case tally tops 253,000 and daily average is rising, government says

    More than 253,000 coronavirus cases have been found in China in the past three weeks and the daily average is rising

  • Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says

    “Serious long-term complications may be caused by the coronavirus, even months after recovery from the infection,” according to the study

  • Cam Smith returns to Australia with claret jug, says no world ranking points 'bit of a pain'

    Smith is back in Australia after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, lugging the claret jug nearly 9,000 miles.

  • Tesla’s Musk Sees South Korea as a Top Candidate for Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he considers South Korea as a top candidate for investment, according to the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingStocks, Bonds Rally With Focus on Rate

  • Video shows a monstrous mosquito swarm in Australia that's so thick farmers could barely see across their porch

    The mosquitoes appeared after heavy rain and flooding in New South Wales, where some towns are running out of repellents, The Guardian reported.

  • ‘We’re not ready’: Threat of COVID ‘exit wave’ stymying reopening of China’s economy, reports Financial Times

    China’s doctors have a blunt message for Xi Jinping: the country’s healthcare system is not prepared to deal with a huge nationwide coronavirus outbreak that will inevitably follow any easing of strict measures to contain Covid-19.

  • Dave Ramsey Says You Should Buy a House ‘Right Now.’ Here Are 3 Reasons Why He May Wrong

    Throw in the highest mortgage rates we've seen in decades, and it's no wonder so many buyers are throwing their hands up -- and resigning themselves to keep renting until the housing market cools off and borrowing rates drop. Mortgage rates tend to fluctuate over time, and there's a good chance they'll be lower at some point. Higher mortgage rates aren't just annoying -- they could make it so your home just isn't affordable.

  • Elon Musk-Apple War Heats Up

    Elon Musk and Apple quietly maintain a rivalry that occasionally comes to light. But most often the confrontation is not direct. Both sides throwing barbs at each other from a distance. Musk is the one who most often fires at the iPhone maker, which sometimes responds with subtlety.

  • Facebook Says It Has Created A 'Human-Level' Board Game AI

    Facebook, or as we’re supposed to call them now Meta, announced earlier today that their CICERO artificial intelligence has achieved “human-level performance” in the board game Diplomacy, which is notable for the fact that’s a game built on human interaction, not moves and manoeuvres (like, say, chess).