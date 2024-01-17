Foxes spotted in West Palm Beach's Flamingo Park Historic District but no reason to fear

Just south of the cacophony of downtown West Palm Beach, a bushy-tailed denizen of the Flamingo Park Historic District has been spotted lazing on a lanai, trotting along the sidewalk and, last month, sitting serenely in the sunshine in someone’s backyard.

Foxes, a mainstay on Palm Beach County golf courses and in rural areas where they have room to roam, also retain residence on the fringes of urban uproar and in an enclave known more for its venerated 1920s-era homes than its wildlife.

While foxes are predators, animal experts say there is nothing to fear from the stealthy hunters who prefer small-size fare at mealtime, like mice, rats and moles.

Give thanks: 'Foxes are absolutely something to behold'

“If people see a fox, they should be in awe and say a quick thank you to the wildlife gods because foxes are absolutely something to behold,” said Dianne Sauve, a Flamingo Park resident and former director of Palm Beach County’s Animal Care and Control division. “When I was observing a fox on my street, someone was in a panic, saying it was a coyote.”

Sauve said she’s seen several foxes in Flamingo Park but only one coyote, and it was on video.

A fox photographed in a Flamingo Park yard near downtown West Palm Beach.

“People should not be concerned about the foxes,” she said.

Two species of fox call Florida home. The gray fox is a native species, while the red fox is considered "naturalized," meaning it's not native but has adapted and established a stable population, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

At between 7 and 15 pounds, foxes are smaller than coyotes and have shorter legs. They generally eat mice and rats but are opportunistic hunters and will feed on kittens, rabbits, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, fruits, berries and insects.

Unfortunately, they can also grow fond of food left outside for pets or stray cats, and it’s then that foxes may get territorial.

A fox photographed in West Palm Beach's Flamingo Park Historic District.

Foxes don't need our food or help

“They might try to protect the food and snap at your dog or cat,” said Jan Steele, director of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. “Sometimes people think it’s helpful to put food out for the foxes, but it makes them dependent on humans. They don’t need our help.”

Foxes may also stand their ground if they have pups nearby. That's when it's best to walk away.

Gray foxes are often mistaken for red foxes because they do have rust-colored fur around their necks and undersides, but their face, sides back and tail are gray or black. Red foxes are red over most of their body with a white tip on the end of their tail. Gray foxes are unusual in that they can scramble up trees — making them one of only a few North American members of the dog family capable of climbing.

A fox seen in a Flamingo Park backyard in 2019.

Amy Kight, executive director of Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in unincorporated Jupiter, said she often gets phone calls from people who have spotted a fox and think it's an unusual sighting, or think they have spotted a fox, but it's a racoon, dog or other animal that is not a fox.

"Especially people who haven't lived here a long time can get animals confused," she said.

In Flamingo Park, the foxes are part myth — some longtime residents say they've never seen them — and part charm.

A Dec. 31 social media post with a picture of a gray fox in a Flamingo Park yard called the visitor a "regular" and said the New Year's Eve sighting was a good omen for 2024.

“They’re beautiful animals,” said Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who lives in Flamingo Park and likes seeing foxes in his yard. “Fortunately, they don’t bother the cats, they’re skittish.”

A fox photographed in a yard in West Palm Beach's Flamingo Park Historic District in December 2023.

Neighborhood Association President Linda Cullen said she’s never seen a fox personally but was shown a photo of a furry animal in front of her house that wasn’t a dog.

“I hear people say coyote, but they are probably like me and don’t really know the difference or whether this animal is a danger,” Cullen said. “Other than that, a lot of people think it’s interesting that there are foxes right here in downtown.”

Coyotes are a concern for pets, especially those under 25 pounds, said Sauve, who called coyotes “top tier predators.” For small dogs, she recommends against using retractable leashes, which can be tricky to operate and easily yanked out of someone’s hand. It’s also smart to be cautious at dusk or after dark because coyotes typically hunt at night.

As for foxes, Steele said they should be admired and left alone.

“They were here first so we want them to have places to live. We can all coexist,” she said.

