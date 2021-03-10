Fox's Brian Kilmeade says Russia, China, and Iran 'plow through' cancel culture because 'they actually know what the threat is'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Haltiwanger
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
brian kilmeade antifa al qaeda
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

  • Fox host Brian Kilmeade suggested authoritarian countries don't have a problem with cancel culture.

  • Kilmeade said Iran, Russia, and China "plow through" cancel culture.

  • All three of the countries Kilmeade cited have well-documented records of violently cracking down on dissent.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday suggested that US adversaries like Russia, China, and Iran are not dealing with cancel culture because they have systems of government that don't permit it.

"Russia and China, our chief adversary I would argue - and Iran - they're not going through this cancel culture. They plow through it. I don't want their system of government, but they actually know what the threat is out there," Kilmeade said.

All three of the countries Kilmeade cited have well-documented records of violently cracking down on dissent. Freedom of expression is severely limited by the governments in Moscow, Beijing, and Tehran, and criticism of their authoritarian leaders or challenging the values promoted by the state could land a person behind bars or worse.

In Russia, for example, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, Alexei Navalny, was recently arrested (just months after being poisoned) and sentenced to three and a half years in prison; a journalist was jailed for a joke that referenced a rally for Navalny. China's Communist government has one of the world's most sophisticated surveillance dragnets to shutdown and punish dissenters, and both its regime and Iran's have repeatedly responded to protests with lethal force.

Kilmeade's implication that authoritarian countries are not dealing with cancel culture conflicts with assertions from Republican leaders that such places are the ultimate perpetrators of it.

Former President Donald Trump in a speech last year said cancel culture is "the very definition of totalitarianism."

GOP Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee in a Fox News op-ed last month wrote, "Cancel culture eerily similar to Communist China playbook to control its people."

In the US, First Amendment protections allow for broad discussions across American society on an array of issues.

In recent years, America's history of racism - and ongoing problems with - has come to the forefront of the national discourse. By 2020, polling showed a record number of Americans, who composed a vast majority, agreed that racism was a major problem in the US. This has faced fierce pushback from Republicans and right-wing media outlets like Fox News, especially when it's involved discussions on removing monuments to past American leaders - including proponents of slavery and racism. GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida in remarks last July referred to this as "cultural genocide."

It's within this context that discussions of "cancel culture" have largely emerged. As Insider digital culture reporter Rachel E. Greenspan defined it, cancel culture is "the idea that people too often pile onto others for bad behavior."

Some contend cancel culture doesn't actually exist, and that people are simply being held accountable based on the evolution of values in America. But those who are concerned about it, such as Kilmeade, essentially see it as a person or thing being unfairly ostracized in a way that's damaging to free expression.

Skeptics of cancel culture say that conservatives have taken a very selective stance on it, noting that Fox News and Republicans were not up in arms about the repercussions Colin Kaepernick faced in his NFL career for protesting police brutality.

In 2021, the American right-wing obsession with cancel culture has reached new heights.

A recent move to stop the publication of six Dr. Seuss books with racist imagery has sparked a fiery debate among American conservatives. Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson have painted the development as an existential threat to America, and Republicans in Congress have railed against it. Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have excoriated their GOP colleagues for focusing on Dr. Seuss amid a devastating pandemic.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lawmakers to introduce antitrust bills to protect news media

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative David Cicilline will introduce legislation on Wednesday aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook. The bill comes not long after Facebook had a pitched battle with Australia over how much publishers should make from their social media pages. During the fight, Facebook blacked out Australian news pages and only restored them once the government granted concessions.

  • South Dakota lawmakers vote to halt impeachment against attorney general

    The South Dakota House of Representatives voted on Monday to halt impeachment proceedings against the state attorney general over his conduct in a fatal car crash last year while he still faces unresolved criminal charges from the accident. The lawmakers voted 57-11 vote to suspend further impeachment action against the state's top law enforcement official, Republican Jason Ravnsborg. The move marks a sharp turnaround after both Democratic and Republican politicians had called for his ouster.

  • Senators who voted against a $15 minimum wage represent three-quarters of the workers who would benefit, study says

    A new report from the Economic Policy Institute finds 24 million workers who'd benefit from a $15 minimum wage are in states where senators voted no.

  • Lawyers investigating Cuomo have taken on political figures

    The lawyers tapped to investigate sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo both have experience handling high-profile cases involving men accused of abusing their power. One of the attorneys, Joon Kim, was a federal prosecutor who directed investigations that sent one of Cuomo's top aides to prison on a bribery conviction and led to the conviction of another on charges connected to a massive economic development project that Cuomo championed. The other investigator, Anne L. Clark, is an employment lawyer who once represented a woman in sexual harassment lawsuit filed against a powerful New Jersey politician.

  • One killed as police clash with students protesting over fees at S.Africa's Wits university

    One person was killed on Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets to disperse a group of protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) in Johannesburg, police and a student leader said. The students are demanding that those who owe the university up to 150,000 rand ($9,850) in fees still be allowed to register for the new academic year. The cost of university education, prohibitive for many Black students, has become a symbol of the inequalities that endure in South Africa more than two decades after the end of apartheid.

  • RICO expert hired by prosecutor investigating Trump call

    An expert on Georgia's racketeering law was sworn in Wednesday to help the prosecutor who's investigating potential efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has engaged John Floyd to serve as a special assistant district attorney to work with lawyers in her office on any cases involving allegations of racketeering, her spokesman Jeff DiSantis said. A Fulton County Superior Court judge swore him in Wednesday morning.

  • California State Lawmaker Introduces Bill That Would Repeal Law Critics Say Unfairly Targets Black and Brown Trans People for...Walking. Yes, Walking

    A state senator in California has crafted a bill that would repeal a 26-year-old solicitation law that has been seen as unfairly punitive to Black and brown trans people.

  • CBS News veteran Roger Mudd, who derailed a Kennedy with one question, dead at 93

    Roger Mudd, the longtime CBS News political correspondent who famously helped sink Edward Kennedy's White House ambitions by asking in an interview why the senator wanted to be president, leaving the candidate flustered, died on Tuesday at age 93. Mudd, who covered politics and national affairs at CBS for two decades before working at NBC News, PBS and the History Channel, died at his home in McLean, Virginia, of complications from kidney failure, according to a CBS News statement. Mudd reported on some of the biggest stories in Washington, his hometown, during the 1960s and '70s, including passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 assassination, the Watergate scandal and the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

  • Twitter Sues Texas Attorney General, Argues He's Trying to Retaliate Over Trump Suspension

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton earlier this year issued civil investigative demands to Twitter and other sites following Trump's permanent suspension.

  • QAnon recycles a false claim that Oprah is part of the 'deep state' after Harry and Meghan interview

    QAnon conspiracy theorists have a pattern of recycling scapegoats, reusing claims about those they've previously targeted, like Oprah Winfrey.

  • Former President Jimmy Carter says he is 'disheartened, saddened, and angry' to see Georgia legislators advance voting restrictions

    Republican lawmakers are on the offensive with voting laws after Georgians voted for President Joe Biden and two Democratic senators.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'

    U.S. House Republicans are weighing whether to join Democrats in getting back into "earmarks" - the practice of loading spending bills with legislators' pet projects - and a decision is expected this week, two sources familiar with the process said . The sources said Republicans in the House of Representatives deliberated on the issue twice this week, and sentiment is growing toward embracing earmarks roughly a decade after the party decided to scrap the long-standing practice amid a raft of high-profile controversies. Democrats who control the House agreed to bring back earmarks this year.

  • GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to lead Republican delegation to southern border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will travel to Texas on Monday with roughly a dozen Republican members to assess the growing crisis at the southern border, his office confirmed to Axios.Why it matters: The visit comes as President Biden is under increased pressure to address the overwhelming flow of unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border. Recent data shows an average of 321 kids being referred to migrant shelters each day, as Axios first reported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we're hearing: McCarthy sent a letter to the president last Friday requesting a meeting with him to discuss the situation. A source familiar with the letter told Axios that McCarthy has yet to receive a response. "I feel compelled to express great concern with the manner in which your administration is approaching this crisis, but with hope that we can work together to solve it," McCarthy had written in the letter.Among those who will join him on the trip are Reps. John Katko of New York and Tony Gonzales of Texas.The backdrop: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas led a visit to the border for Biden officials — including domestic policy adviser Susan Rice — on Saturday. The group went to a Border Patrol facility and a refugee resettlement facility, the White House said in a statement on Sunday, according to Reuters.Republicans from the Texas congressional delegation also plan to visit McAllen, Laredo and Eagle Pass, Texas, between March 29 and 31, a source familiar with the plans tells Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Malaysian court rules non-Muslims can use 'Allah'

    A Malaysian court ruled Wednesday that non-Muslims can use the word “Allah” to refer to God, in a major decision in a divisive issue for religious freedom in the Muslim-majority country. The High Court decision squashed a 35-year-old government ban on the usage of Allah and three other Arabic words by Christian publications, deeming the ban unconstitutional, said the plaintiff's lawyer, Annou Xavier. The government has previously said Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions, a stance that is unique to Malaysia and hasn't been an issue in other Muslim-majority nations with sizeable Christian minorities.

  • Woman Charged With Anti-Asian Hate Crime After Spitting on Man in California

    The 39-year-old woman who spat on an Asian man having lunch last month will be going on trial and possibly facing jail time after another racist incident.

  • GOP lawmakers cite 'Free Britney' movement to request a congressional hearing on court-mandated conservatorships

    Reps. Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz requested that the House Judiciary Committee hold a hearing on conservatorships amid the "Free Britney" movement.

  • House passes labor overhaul, pitting unions against the filibuster

    “We’re not going to let a few people stop it from happening,” AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said. “Its time has come. Its time is long past due to be enacted. And we’ll do it."

  • Dallas police chief fires officer accused of directing man to kidnap, kill two people

    Bryan Riser was arrested last week on suspicion of two counts of capital murder.

  • Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

    President Biden is expected to sign his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this week, sending $1,400 checks to millions of Americans and unleashing billions of dollars for schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, struggling farmers, the transportation sector, and others beneficiaries. The package also "includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty," The Associated Press reports. Most parents will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 5 and under and $250 for children 6 to 17. "The child benefit has the makings of a policy revolution," The New York Times reports. "It is essentially a guaranteed income for families with children," aiding "more than 93 percent of children" in the U.S. A recent study found it will reduce child poverty by 45 percent, and more among Black families. Democrats intend to make the one-year benefit permanent. "Opposition has been surprisingly muted," the Times reports. No Republicans will vote for the bill, but Biden is about to sign "the greatest expansion of the welfare state since LBJ," Politico's Playbook said Monday. "How did Democrats win this fight over welfare while barely firing a shot?" Briefly, "the twin crises of disease and recession boosted support for government intervention well beyond what has been tolerated for decades," Politico said. "Donald Trump and the GOP's own support for the last two bills depolarized the fight over this one," Republicans have been "distracted by internal divisions," and "the conservative media was distracted by juicier fare than tax policy," like Dr. Seuss and antifa. Some conservatives warn the child credit will "bust budgets and weaken incentives to work or marry," the Times notes. "But a child allowance differs from traditional aid in ways that appeal to some on the right. Libertarians like that it frees parents to use the money as they choose," while "proponents of higher birthrates say a child allowance could help arrest a decline in fertility" and "social conservatives note that it benefits stay-at-home parents." Also, unlike the racially tinged welfare fights of the 1980s and '90s, many of the beneficiaries here are rural white voters. "Republicans can't count on running a backlash campaign," Samual Hammond, a child allowance proponent at the center-right Niskanen Center, tells the Times. "They crossed the Rubicon in terms of cash payments. People love the stimulus checks," and "people on the right are curious about the child benefit — not committed, but movable." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyGOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House voteBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'