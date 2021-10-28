Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) investors are sitting on a loss of 56% if they invested five years ago

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) share price dropped 56% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Foxtons Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade Foxtons Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 6.5% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline of 9% compound, over five years, is understandable given the company is losing money, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Not that many investors like to invest in companies that are losing money and not growing revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Foxtons Group

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Foxtons Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 40% over one year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

