Foxwoods posts healthy increase in December slots revenue

Jan. 17—Foxwoods Resort Casino's slot-machine revenue in December was up 9% over the same month the previous year, a performance its top executive attributed to recent upgrades of the property and aggressive marketing.

The Mashantucket Pequot-owned casino "won," or kept, $32.6 million after paying out prizes.

Jason Guyot, Foxwoods' president and chief executive officer, said Wednesday he believes the year-over-year increase in December's slots revenue stems from the casino's ongoing efforts to provide patrons with the kind of amenities they want. He cited last summer's addition of Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen restaurant; the Pequot Woodlands Casino, a new gaming area; a Wahlburgers restaurant; and new bars.

"In December, we also had a much more favorable entertainment schedule (than during the previous December)," Guyot added. "It's a combination of all those things, plus our focus on guest service and aggressive marketing. ... We've had some great gaming promotions."

The month's entertainment schedule included sellout performances by Jerry Seinfeld and the band Shinedown.

Guyot said Foxwoods expects to make an announcement regarding new attractions in the coming weeks.

Mohegan Sun reported this week that it kept $42.7 million in slots revenue in December, a year-over-year decrease of less than 1%.

Mohegan Sun, which has long dominated the Connecticut slots market, captured 56.7% of the market in December, with Foxwoods claiming the other 43.3%. On average, Mohegan Sun operated 3,488 slot machines during the month, Foxwoods 3,265.

The casinos forwarded 25% of their December slots wins to the state, with Mohegan Sun contributing $10.7 million and Foxwoods $8.2 million.

b.hallenbeck@theday.com