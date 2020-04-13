FPA Capital Fund's 1st-Quarter Buys

The FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio) recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the first quarter of 2020.

Based in Los Angeles, the FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio) is part of First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio), a value investing-based money management firm. Aiming at long-term growth of capital, the fund invests in 20 to 40 small-cap and mid-cap holdings, preferring companies with competitive advantages, little to no leverage and 3:1 upside-downside risk scenarios. The current portfolio manager is Arik A. Ahitov, who joined FPA in 2010.

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with VG. Click here to check it out.

VG 30-Year Financial Data

The intrinsic value of VG

Peter Lynch Chart of VG





As of the quarter's end, the equity portfolio consisted of 21 stocks valued at $97 million, with a turnover rate of 39%. The top holdings were InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) with a 10.79% weight, Centene Corp. (CNC) with 8.37% and Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) with 7.9%.

In terms of sector weighting, the fund was most invested in the technology, consumer cyclical and communication services spaces.

7b794b2238621230de55058225b95550.png More

Based on its investing criteria, the fund's new buys for the quarter were Vonage Holdings Corp., Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS), Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE:OSK) and Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the quarter.

Vonage Holdings

The fund established a new position of 1,063,633 shares in Vonage Holdings, impacting the equity portfolio by 7.9% and making it the third-largest holding. During the quarter, shares traded at an average price of $8.16.

22bdaa4dda1f3a9fe0d1068b53812b7d.png More

Vonage is a New Jersey-based business communications provider that was originally founded in 2001 as a residential telecommunications company. It now provides business cloud services as well as residential and business phone plans.

On April 13, shares of Vonage traded around $8.04 for a market cap of $1.94 billion. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is lower than 88.55% of competitors, and the current ratio of 0.69 also indicates financial instability. The Altman Z-Score of 1.72 indicates that the company could be in danger of bankruptcy within the next two years, though it has survived trading at lower scores in the past.

The operating margin of 0.57% is low, and net income was in the negatives for fiscal 2019. However, revenue has been steadily increasing in recent years.

f22f20caee3b05ab52d61edd1e8c016a.png More

Treehouse Foods

The fund invested in 119,747 shares of Treehouse foods, which had a 5.43% impact on the equity portfolio. Shares traded at an average price of $43.27 during the quarter.

a72a6ae5876e200c0b0eaa9493f29856.png More

Treehouse Foods is a multinational food processing company based in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 2005, the company consists of acquired private label packaged food operations.