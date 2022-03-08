FPA Queens Road on SAIC: “We Remain Positive on the Company’s Outlook”

FPA Queens Road, an investment management firm, published its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund (“Fund”) returned 23.2% in 2021. This compares to a 28.3% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index during the year. During the fourth quarter, the Russell 2000 Value Index rallied sharply early, fell off sharply from early November through mid-December, and then rallied during the last two weeks of the year to finish up 4.4%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) and discussed its stance on the firm. Science Applications International Corporation is a Reston, Virginia-based computers and information technology company with a $5.2 billion market capitalization. SAIC delivered a 9.95% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 4.14%. The stock closed at $91.91 per share on March 04, 2022.

Here is what FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund has to say about Science Applications International Corporation in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Science Applications International Corp., a federal information technology contractor, declined during the year. The company which derives 98% of its revenue from the federal government, is a slow-growing, consistently profitable IT provider that supplements organic growth with add-on acquisitions. It operates in a competitive, low-margin business, but given the company’s visibility, entrenched position, and low valuation, we remain positive on the company’s outlook."

