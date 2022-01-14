FPC High School student who was innocent bystander fatally shot in Bunnell

A Flagler Palm Coast High School student was killed late Wednesday and Sheriff Rick Staly is warning people against retaliation, according to a video statement from the sheriff.

Staly identified the slain student as 16-year-old Noah Smith of Bunnell.

"We are also aware that certain individuals have threatened retaliation against the possible perpetrator and are planning to take matters into their own hands," Staly said. "While we share your anger and frustration further, bloodshed will not bring Noah back. We ask taht you let our detectives do their job and investigate this properly so that Noah's family can have justice without further violence.

"Let me be crystal clear on this: We are deploying extra patrols throughout the county. There will be a zero tolerance policy regarding any retaliation involving this incident or otherwise. We are asking for your patience while we do what we do best, investigate and arrest the perpetrator.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. Wednesday night in the 400 block of South Anderson Street in Bunnell, Snead said.

Staly said he was asked earlier Thursday night by Bunnell Interim Police Chief Brannon Snead for the Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation of the shooting.

Earlier Thursday, Snead had declined to release the name of the victim or the age. Snead described it as a drive-by shooting in which the deceased did not appear to be the target.

“It was a drive-by shooting that he was not the target of, that he was basically an innocent bystander,” Snead said in a phone interview.

Snead said the department was working hard on the case.

“We are trying to do everything we can do to show the community that we care. We are making it our top priority right now,” Snead said.

Flagler Palm Coast High School had a crisis response team of counselors and mental health professionals ready to help students at the school on Thursday morning, said spokesman Jason Wheeler.

“The only other thing we can add is that we hope law enforcement can bring this case to a quick conclusion,” Wheeler wrote in an email. “Losing a student in such a violent manner affects so many people on and off our campuses.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Bunnell Police at 386-437-7508 or the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-437-4116.

