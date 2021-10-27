FPD gets federal money for equipment

Oct. 27—Frederick police will receive more than $43,000 in federal money for equipment, part of more than $2 million in law enforcement funds announced by Maryland's congressional delegation Tuesday.

The $43,631 allocation was listed simply as being used to buy equipment to help productivity.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Justice's Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for team programs in crime prevention and education, drug treatment, mental health, law enforcement, witness and crime victim initiatives and crisis intervention.

Other allocations included a $122,049 grant for Montgomery County; $53,332 for saturation patrol funding, equipment purchases, and training for Howard County; and $23,617 for holiday and community events, traffic enforcement, crime prevention patrols and equipment purchases for Washington County.

In other potential federal funding, a bill to provide more than $10 billion for treatment programs and to help prevent drug addiction passed the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill, sponsored by U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-District 6), among others, would provide money to help prevent addiction through evidence-based programs, increase access to outpatient and residential treatment, decrease overdoses by expanding naloxone distribution and support people in recovery with housing and peer-support programs.

