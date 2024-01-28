FPD officers searching for missing and endangered 33-year-old woman

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) said that they are looking for a missing 33-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday.

According to FPD, Courtney Marie Isbell may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. Officers said that Isabell was last seen in the area of West Alabama Street in Florence around 4 p.m.

Isbell is described as a white female with brown eyes and hazel hair. She is 5’1 and weighs around 112 pounds with a tattoo on her right arm of a rosary with a cross.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256)-760-6610 or call 911.

