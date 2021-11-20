UPDATE: FPD releases bodycam footage from Greenleese Drive incident; AG's office investigating death following the encounter

Nov. 19—Click here to read the latest on this incident.

_________________________

Update: Nov. 19, 1:56 p.m.

The Frederick Police Department today released the bodycam footage from the incident involving Michael Holley, who died two days following the encounter.

This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for more information about the release of the bodycam footage.

____________

Original story: Nov. 16, 4:50 p.m.

Maryland's Attorney General's Office is investigating the death of a Virginia man who died several days after an encounter with Frederick police.

Michael Holley, 23, died around 11 p.m. Sunday at Frederick Health Hospital, according to a news release Tuesday from the Frederick Police Department.

On Friday, police were called to a home in the 1800 block of Greenleese Drive at 7:10 p.m. for a report of a person behaving erratically, according to the release.

Officers found a man identified as Holley nude, sweating profusely, talking incoherently and pacing back and forth, the release said.

Officers were told that Holley had ingested a harmful substance, although police are waiting on toxicology reports to determine what the substance was, police spokesman Allen Etzler said Tuesday.

An ambulance was called and officers tried to calm Holley down, but he was still agitated and tried to touch or rub something onto the face of one of the officers.

Holley then tackled the officer into a wall, causing another officer to use his Taser, and Holley was handcuffed and taken by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital.

Footage from officers' body-worn cameras are expected to be released by Friday.

Because of a law that went into effect in October, Frederick police notified the Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigative Division, which will be handling the investigation going forward in conjunction with Maryland State Police.

The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office will also review the case.

Story continues

Police were notified Tuesday that the autopsy results showed the actions of the police officers involved were not a factor in Holley's death.

Frederick police identified officers Aaron Gregware, Frank Donato, Charles Ross, Jacob Haynie and Ethan Ramos as those involved.

Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando said in the release that officers are often placed in tense and evolving situations where they have to decide whether to use force.

"Anytime we utilize force, there are multiple layers of review to ensure that force was both necessary and reasonable," Lando said.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP