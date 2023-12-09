FPL 'elves' surprise veteran by covering home with LED lights, gifts for her children

U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps veteran Sandra Antor is surprised as she arrives home after Florida Power & Light Company employees decorated her home with LED lights, solar-powered decorations, and gave them gifts in Westlake, Florida on December 5, 2023. Sandra is a nurse, has four children and is caregiver to her mother. The One Life to Live Foundation partnered with FPL for the surprise.

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) “elves” will be hard at work decorating the family’s home for the holidays with thousands of LED lights, solar-powered decorations and other energy-efficient décor. An annual tradition, this celebration marks the 16th consecutive year of FPL’s holiday program, which gives back to local heroes for their incredible commitment to the nation and their community.

United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps veteran Sandra Antor served more than three years as a lieutenant commander and continues to serve her community as a night nurse. During the day, Sandra is a full-time caregiver for her mother, who lives with her and her four young children, Vashti, Destine, Faith and Seth.Sandra’s brother, Shawn, and the One Life to Live Foundation have partnered with FPL to make this special surprise possible.

Florida Power & Light Company employees Natalie Fisher, left, Devyn Smith and Amy Kemp wrap gifts for Sandra Antor and her family in Westlake, Florida on December 5, 2023. FPL set up holiday lights and gave gifts to the family in Westlake, Florida on December 5, 2023.

