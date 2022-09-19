FPL has proposed rate increases. Pensacola town hall will discuss customers' options.

A Florida Power and Light vehicle.

A Tuesday town hall meeting will focus on helping Escambia County residents prepare for yet another round of expected rate hikes from Florida Power and Light.

"Your FPL bill could soon go even higher," a news release announcing the event said. "But we have a chance to make our voices heard."

George Cavros and Susan Glickman, representatives of the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, will be among those present for the 5:30 p.m. event, which will be held at A Little Madness Brewing Co. at 9838 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola.

Cavros has written extensively about the rate hikes Floridians are seeing from FPL, particularly Panhandle residents and former Gulf Power customers.

FPL and Gulf Power's merger went into effect at the beginning of the year. Northwest Florida customers were projected to see their rates increase in 2022, then decrease slightly each year through 2025 before landing lower than where they started.

However, many customers experienced sticker shock from their initial bills, with some claiming they had shot up by hundreds of dollars.

Now, citing increased operating costs, FPL and other electric utilities filed petitions with the Florida Public Services Commission earlier this month seeking to increase rates again.

FPL spokesperson Sarah Gatewood told the News Journal in a written statement last week the company recognizes the challenges Americans are dealing with amid record inflation and the increased costs of everyday goods and services.

"The record-high cost of many fuels, including natural gas used to generate electricity, is affecting utility customers nationwide – not just here in Florida," Gatewood said in the statement. "We remain focused on serving our more than 5.8 million customers with electricity that’s consistently among the cleanest and most reliable in the country while making bills more affordable in Northwest Florida over time. And, we remain committed to helping customers find ways to save energy and money on their electric bills, while connecting those in financial need with available resources.

Two members of a group called "FPL Price Gouging Group," which sprung up on Facebook in January of this year and now boasts more than 10,000 members, will be present at Tuesday's town hall. Members of the public will also be asked to speak at the hall meeting.

The release announcing the meeting notes two items for FPL customers coming soon before the Public Service Commission. One relates to how customers receive help conserving energy and lowering their bills and the other FPL's coming request to pass-on higher natural gas costs to customers.

"We'll share how to get engaged and add your voice on these important issues," the news release said.

