FR Solutions launches Virtual Desktop product and services support amid the COVID-19 pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina-based FR Solutions (FRS) is excited to provide services to solve the work at home issues surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. FRS has skilled virtual desktop engineers proficient in both VMWare Horizon View and Nutanix Frame to provide implementation services for its customers.

VDI solutions allow clients to access their work computer from the luxury of their home while having access to the same capabilities as if they were working from the office.

As a reseller for the Nutanix Frame (VDI) solution, FRS has the capability to sell the product and installation services, offering a turn-key full end-to-end solution for your remote desktop needs.

Should you already have an investment in the VMWare Horizon View solution for VDI, FRS can help you install or expand your desktop capabilities with custom services based on your needs.

"While still offering the same functionality as if you were in your office, this technology is the key to profitability in these complex times while also presenting a powerful way of conducting business for now or in the future," said FR Solutions CEO Ken Fletcher.

FRS is a current leader in the cloud software services industry with a majority of their projects focused on either Nutanix or VMWare product implementation.

For further information, including product sales or services quotes, please contact FRS CEO Ken Fletcher at kenfletcher@frsolutionscorp.com.

