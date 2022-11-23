Fracas in Muncie flea market leads to criminal charge, lawsuit

MUNCIE, Ind. — A physical confrontation at a Muncie flea market has resulted in a criminal charge against one of the participants, who has also filed a related lawsuit.

Avery C. Bowden, 25, is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

According to a Muncie Police Department report, officers were called on March 28 to a report of a disturbance at Frankie D's Flea Marker, 1827 E. Memorial Drive.

One of the owners of the business, Philip Dargo, said Bowden became "belligerent" when he was ordered to leave the flea market after being observed placing items into a bag.

In an ensuing struggle, Dargo said, Bowden began "pushing, shoving and kicking." He also allegedly bit Dargo's wife, Liza, on the arm and leg, and one of her fingernails was ripped off during the struggle.

Liza Dargo was also kicked in the face, according to the police report.

An officer reported Bowden, his face bleeding, was being held to the ground by the Dargos when police cars arrived.

Bowden's trial, in Muncie City Court, is set for Jan. 24.

In recent weeks, Bowden filed a Delaware Circuit Court 1 lawsuit against the Dargos and the flea market.

In the suit, the Muncie man alleges he was attacked by the Dargos, claiming they were trying to take his cellphone after he had recorded a portion of the confrontation.

Bowden's suit, filed by Indianapolis attorney Brandon Tate, seeks damages for battery, "intentional infliction of emotional distress" and negligence.

The suit alleges Bowden has suffered "physical and psychological injury," and asks that a jury determine damages in the case.

Four attorneys have entered appearances in the lawsuit on behalf of the Dargos.

