Fracking ban for oil and gas to remain in Wales

Undated handout file photo of the Cuadrilla hydraulic fracturing site at Preston New Road shale gas exploration site in Lancashire

A ban on fracking is to remain in place in Wales despite the decision to end a mortarium in England.

Welsh ministers, who have had onshore licensing powers since 2018, have opposed any new oil and gas extraction for years.

The UK government argued an end to the ban was needed because of the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy supplies.

But the Welsh government says UK wide gas reserves are too small to "meaningfully" effect prices.

Fracking is a way of mining gas and oil from shale rock, using a high-pressure mixture of water and sand.

The Welsh government opposes all oil and gas extraction, regardless of whether it uses fracking or not, because of the impact on climate change.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "We do not support the UK government's position on the expansion of oil and gas exploration."

"We are fully committed to supporting our net zero commitments and will not support applications for hydraulic fracturing or issue new petroleum licences in Wales."

In the Senedd, on Tuesday, First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "We will not solve the energy crisis by reverting to ways of supplying energy that have done so much damage to our planet."

A moratorium on fracking was implemented in England three years ago following concerns over earth tremors.

The debate has reopened as the energy crisis has escalated.

'Weaponisation of energy'

UK government Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said in a statement announcing the end of the ban: "In light of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority."

Hywel Williams of Plaid Cymru told the Commons that Thursday was the date of the 1934 Gresford mining disaster, where 266 men and boys were killed.

"In Wales, we know the cost of dangerous fossil fuel extraction so that others, remotely, can profit," he said, adding that Gresford had been mooted as a fracking site. He asked Mr Rees-Mogg if he any intention of returning powers on Welsh oil and gas to Westminster.

"Mr Speaker, I am not seeking to upset the devolution settlement," he said.

The decision to end the ban in England came alongside a scientific review by the British Geological Survey (BGS), which found there was still a limited understanding of the UK's shale reserves and drilling impacts.