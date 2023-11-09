What is fracking, and why did Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley clash over it at another debate?

At another heated GOP presidential primary debate Wednesday, Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of banning fracking in his state, to which he once again denied.

The two candidates, who have recently battled to be the main alternate to Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, faced off on Haley's criticism over Florida's fracking ban.

Haley previously criticized DeSantis over Florida's opposition to oil fracking at the last debate in September, and on Wednesday she called the governor a liar. Haley repeated claims that DeSantis opposed drilling and said that environmental group Sierra Club praised prohibition.

"You're trying to make up for it and act like you weren't a liberal when it comes to the environment," Haley said. "Just own it if that's the case."

DeSantis reaffirmed that he supports fracking-style oil and gas drilling but not in the Florida Everglades.

"You can't get the shale without fracking. We're absolutely going to frack, but I disagree with Nikki Haley. I don't think it's a good idea to drill in the Florida Everglades, and I know most Floridians agree with me," DeSantis responded.

During the 2018 election, when DeSantis was first elected governor, Florida voters favored a ballot initiative to amend the constitution to prohibit "drilling for exploration or extraction of oil or natural gas" on lands "beneath all state waters which have not been alienated and that lie between the mean high water line and the outermost boundaries of the state's territorial seas," according to the Poynter Institute.

What is fracking?

Fracking is the process of extracting natural gas and oil from deep within the Earth’s surface, according to National Geographic. The method requires chemicals, water and sand to be injected at a high pressure to open and widen cracks below the Earth's surface.

Why is fracking criticized?

Fracking is criticized by health groups due to the many negative effects associated to human health and the environment.

Birth defects, childhood leukemia, cardiac problems, headaches and asthma symptoms are among the health effects cause by toxic air pollution resulting from fracking, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. The council also said 1,000 harmful chemicals used during the process have been linked to cancer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ron DeSantis denies Nikki Haley's claim that he's against fracking