Frackville man pleads no contest to carjacking, arson in Luzerne County

Apr. 6—A Frackville man accused of carjacking his ex-girlfriend's Jeep and setting fire to her Butler Twp., Luzerne County, home pleaded no contest Thursday to robbery and arson charges.

David C. Carls III, 59, entered his plea on the felony counts in exchange for prosecutors withdrawing additional charges, including theft and reckless endangerment.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted the plea and set sentencing for June 8.

Prosecutors said Carls had a gun when he took the Jeep from his ex-girlfriend as she sat in a parking lot at her workplace, Polyglass USA Inc. in Humboldt Industrial Park, Hazle Twp., early in the morning of Nov. 16, 2021.

About an hour later, Carls set fire to the same woman's house on Trapper Springs Lane at Beech Mountain Lakes. No injuries were reported in the fire.

After accepting the plea, Vough revoked Carls' bail and ordered him jailed, pending sentencing.