Frackville man tells district judge he's undergoing psychiatric treatment, waives hearing

Sep. 14—PORT CARBON — A Frackville man charged with engaging in sexual activity with a dog at a home in Minersville on June 23 waived both his right to legal counsel and a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

Andrew Lengle, 28, of 158 N. Second St., was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge David A. Plachko on one count each of sexual intercourse with an animal and cruelty to animals.

Prior to waiving his hearing, Lengle told the judge he voluntarily enrolled in psychiatric counseling and is currently being evaluated.

Plachko set bail at $25,000 unsecured and ordered Lengle to continue his treatment and evaluations.

Lengle was arrested by Minersville police Patrolman Timothy Walsh in connection with the incident at a home on South Third Street around 10:40 a.m.

Walsh said the incident occurred when Lengle was at the home babysitting while the child's mother was at work.

The incident was caught on a child monitoring camera that Lengle was unaware of, according to Walsh.

The officer said he spoke with Lengle about the incident and advised him of the camera.

Walsh recalled Lengle saying, "I don't know what I was doing" while having a distressed look on his face.

By waiving his right to a hearing, Lengle will have to answer to charges in Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.