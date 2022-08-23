Frackville police release details of SUV's crash into building

Aug. 23—Frackville police have released details of a crash Sunday afternoon in which a vehicle plowed into a home.

Police said officers were called to the 100 block of North Lehigh Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

Holly Petrushonis, 49, of Shenandoah, was driving a Chevrolet SUV north on North Lehigh Avenue when she lost control after traveling through the intersection with Spring Street, police said.

The woman was unable to negotiate a slight curve in the road and struck a residence at 117 N. Lehigh Ave. on the east side of the street, according to police.

Police said their investigation is continuing and that they were assisted by Frackville firefighters, Frackville EMS and state police from the Frackville station.