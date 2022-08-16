Frackville woman struck by vehicle dies

Aug. 16—A 92-year-old Frackville woman died Monday after being struck by a vehicle in the borough.

Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said Elizabeth Niedzwecki died of blunt force head injuries after being taken to Geisinger Medical Center Danville. A deputy coroner pronounced her dead at 5:34 p.m.

Her age had previously been erroneously reported to be the late 60s.

Lynn said he isn't likely going to do an autopsy but is awaiting further information from police and the Schuylkill County District Attorney's office.

Frackville police were dispatched at 3:36 p.m. to the area of Lehigh Avenue (Route 924) and Frack Street for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Police say the victim was crossing Lehigh Avenue when a 37-year-old Ashland man, whom they have not identified, driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck was turning from Frack Street to head south on Lehigh Avenue, and struck Niedzwecki.

She was flown to Geisinger in a helicopter that landed at the Frackville Elks grounds.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call police at 570-628-3792 or 570-462-1991.

State police, the Frackville Fire Department, EMS from Frackville, Ashland and Schuylkill, Geisinger LifeFlight and West Mahanoy Township Police assisted Frackville police.

