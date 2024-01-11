A fractured ‘debate night’ wasn’t helpful to Iowans before the Caucuses

CNN hosted a Republican presidential debate from Des Moines on Wednesday, but what played out did little to serve Iowans charged with opening the presidential nominating process at Monday’s Caucuses.

Not so long ago, the last debate a few days before the Caucuses was a highly anticipated tent-pole event. Those debates might not have transformed the order of finish, but they did promise actual interaction between the candidates and, if we were lucky, real exchanges of ideas. And, while many Iowans have been engaged with the campaign as long as a year now, many others are still just tuning in.

What happened Wednesday was not useful to them. At the most basic level, if one upside to a debate is getting the sense of the entire field in a contest in one setting, that was impossible here. When 8 p.m. rolled around, I’ll assume most prospective caucusgoers either watched Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on CNN or turned to former President Donald Trump’s simultaneous “town hall” interview on Fox News (Haley and DeSantis took part in similar Fox broadcasts earlier in the week). Maybe some flipped around during commercials, or moved over to the second half of the debate after Trump wrapped up at 9. (If this ever comes up again, don’t bother trying what I did: eyes on the muted and closed-captioned debate on my phone, ears on Trump on cable, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s live interview with podcaster Tim Pool playing quietly and mostly unmonitored on YouTube on my laptop.) Ramaswamy was one of three candidates not to meet qualifying standards for support in polls.

More debate commentary

In other words, Trump viewers got something approximating a standard Trump campaign appearance, although Fox’s moderators and the Iowans who asked mostly tepid questions probably did the former president a favor by preventing him from meandering for minutes at a time. And CNN viewers got an engagement that lacked the man who polls indicate has a commanding lead among Iowa Republicans leading up to the Caucuses. (As CNN’s Jake Tapper noted during the broadcast, Trump declined the network’s invitation to debate.)

More news coverage

Haley and DeSantis both said Trump should have been with them. Asked to comment on Trump’s criticism of strict abortion bans, Haley responded, “You’d have to ask him.” DeSantis: “He owes it to you here in Iowa to explain this change he’s had in his positioning.” Trump was asked about that on Fox News, but he immediately started talking about overturning Roe v. Wade and never did explain his position beyond saying, “You have to win elections.” Moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier moved on.

The debaters did not talk extensively about Trump. Haley was more critical when she did: “I think what happened on Jan. 6 was a terrible day, and I think President Trump will have to answer for it.” DeSantis asserted only that Trump was focused on “his issues” in contrast to his own commitment to fight for regular Americans. That Trump is facing four criminal trials did not meaningfully come up on Fox News. Meanwhile, speaking to at least 85,000 YouTube viewers, Ramaswamy was saying that truth needed to become an organizing principle for government, even as he repeated unfounded claims that Jan. 6 was an “inside job.”

In all, it didn’t seem like the quartet were all running in the same race. This isn’t to say that having Trump and maybe others on the debate stage would have magically clarified anything or restored Americans’ faith in democracy. Trump proved in 2016 that a candidate can skip the last Iowa debate and still become president.

Perhaps a conventional run-up to the Caucuses was impossible after a famously hostile, relentlessly popular former president entered the race. But Wednesday’s fractured programming underlined the bizarre dynamics of this entire campaign. It’s regrettable that Iowa Republicans will never have the chance to see their choices on a single stage.

Lucas Grundmeier is the Register’s opinion editor.

The quickest way to receive updates is to sign up for news alerts through the Des Moines Register app. Catch up with all the highlights by signing up for our Politics newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: GOP debate and Trump town hall were of little use in Iowa