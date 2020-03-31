Fragrance Creators Recognizes the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for Amending COVID-19 Guidance to Include Fragrance

The federal guidance explicitly includes fragrance manufacturing as part of the nation's critical infrastructure

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 28, in accordance with Fragrance Creators Association's recommendation, the Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) updated its Guidance, Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce (ECIW): Ensuring Community and National Resilience in COVID-19 Response, to explicitly include fragrance manufacturers. It specifically states:

"Workers supporting the production of protective cleaning and medical solutions, personal protective equipment, disinfectants, fragrances, and packaging that prevents the contamination of food, water, medicine, among others essential."

This Guidance, described as a "living document" to Fragrance Creators during conversations with CISA on March 30, also identifies hygiene products and services as essential. The association applauds CISA's acknowledgment of the essential nature of the fragrance industry.

"CISA has shown commendable leadership in coordinating national efforts to secure and protect America's critical infrastructure," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, Fragrance Creators. "Referencing fragrance in the updated guidelines supports the efforts of our members, who are taking unprecedented steps to protect worker and public health and safety during this global pandemic."

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the fragrance industry—which contributes $22.4 billion to the U.S. economy and is a strong driver of over 200,000 well-paying jobs—implemented strict COVID-19 worker safety protocols and is adapting production schedules to help ensure critical fragrance inputs keep pace with the increasing need for safe and effective cleaning and sanitizing products used every day in homes, hospitals, food processing plants, and more.

The association is committed to continuing its work with Trump Administration officials, including CISA, the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, and policymakers to advance our common goal of mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 and to ensure that fragrance inputs into critical consumer products continue to be available.

Fragrance Creators is serving as the fragrance supply chain's coordinating platform to drive greater impacts for public health and safety. The association's Board of Directors, along with other member company leaders, are coming together (virtually) twice a week to share best practices in worker safety, collaborate, and empower Fragrance Creators' members to safely deliver more, collectively, during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the quarterly publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

