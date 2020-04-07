Fragrance Creators' Statement Applauding State Department, USTR for Steps Taken to Protect Global Supply Chain in Face of COVID-19

The association acknowledged the importance of protecting the flow of critical goods, including fragrance, across the globe

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fragrance Creators Association released today the following statement from Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO, recognizing the U.S. Department of State (State Department) for creating a government-wide contact—with a one business day initial response time—to address global supply chain issues affecting the import of goods critical to mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic:

"We applaud the State Department's leadership in this vital issue for the fragrance industry. By coordinating with the offices, agencies, and overseas missions best equipped to resolve supply chain issues, it is empowering the industry to protect the ongoing flow of fragrance supplies used to create safe and effective cleaning and sanitizing products across the globe.

"Additionally, we commend the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) for its decisive engagement to ensure immediate necessary measures are taken to facilitate the trade of goods needed for the pandemic response. We also appreciate USTR affirming the importance of not disrupting supply chains during the recent G20 Summit.

"We remain grateful for the level of engagement and responsiveness from the State Department, USTR, and the rest of the Administration. Their leadership and efforts in the U.S. and on the global stage are resulting in meaningful and measurable impacts in mitigating the impact of COVID-19."

A contributor of $22.4 billion to the U.S. economy and a strong driver of over 200,000 well-paying jobs, the fragrance industry supplies critical inputs into cleaning, sanitizing, and other essential products used every day in homes, hospitals, food processing plants, and more. Fragrance Creators is committed to continuing its work with the Trump Administration and policymakers to promote public health and ensure that fragrance inputs into critical consumer products continue to be available.

Fragrance Creators is serving as the fragrance supply chain's coordinating platform to drive greater impacts for public health and safety. The association's Board of Directors, along with other member company leaders, are coming together (virtually) twice a week to share best practices in worker safety, collaborate, and empower Fragrance Creators' members to safely deliver more, collectively, during the COVID-19 crisis.

Fragrance Creators Association is the principal trade association representing the fragrance industry. The organization's member companies create and manufacture fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products. Fragrance Creators also represents companies that market finished products containing fragrance as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators produces Fragrance Notes, the quarterly publication of record for the fragrance industry, available in print and online at fragrancenotes.org. Learn more about Fragrance Creators at fragrancecreators.org.

