Get The Frame Samsung TV for up to $300 off today only

Samsung's The Frame TV can serve as both entertainment and décor.

Time to upgrade your living room or bedroom television? If you're looking to make an artistic statement with your tech, Samsung has an offer you're going to want to check out on its one-of-a kind The Frame television.

As today's deal of the day during the electronics giant's Discover Samsung sale, Samsung is offering this stylish TV for $2,699.99, a $300 price cut from its $2,999.99 list price. (Smaller models are also discounted, with savings ranging from $50 to $200, with prices starting at $529.99 for the 32-inch model.)

While we haven't tested the Frame itself, Lee Neikirk, Home Theater Editor at Reviewed, said the model's tech is sound—but that's not all that recommends this model.

"Samsung's QLED TVs are some of our favorites thanks to their high brightness, vivid colors and snappy processing. With The Frame, Samsung has taken one of its premium QLED TV panels and wrapped it in a customizable, artistic frame," he said. "This allows you to mount it on the wall like a painting, where it's as beautiful while it's off as it is while it's on."

In fact, The Frame features an Art Mode that you can activate when the TV is off, which turns the screen into a framed work of art on the wall. Choose your own photos or artwork or subscribe to Samsung's service and select from hundreds of pieces you can display, and even change to suit your mood or the occasion.

The Frame's portrait-like bezels and display artwork are customizable.

In TV mode, The Frame features Samsung's Quantum Dot technology to deliver a bright, true-to-life picture that will make you feel like you're in the middle of the on-screen action. Compatible with 4K sources, the QLED TV will even upscale lower-resolution content to make it look better, helping to restore lost details your old TV never displayed.

If you're ready for a true statement-maker, The Frame has you covered. Just don't delay—this deal is available today only.

