Framingham Democrats announce their caucus is March 2 at Framingham Public Library

FRAMINGHAM — The Framingham Democratic Committee announces that its caucus will be held Saturday, March 2, in the Costin Room of the Framingham Public Library (downtown), 49 Lexington St.

A caucus is an event where local committees elect delegates to the Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, which will be held at the DCU Center in Worcester on June 1. All are welcome to participate and/or observe.

Doors on Saturday will open at 1:30 p.m. for registration. The agenda commences at 2 p.m., with business expected to conclude by 4:45 p.m.

Registered Democrats in Framingham can vote for delegates, run for delegate, and have opportunities to sign nomination papers for candidates for offices from state representative through the U.S. Senate.

Several elected officials are expected to attend.

Participants should register in advance whether attending in-person or via Zoom by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcpduGrqzwtG9OGA8um73MdUw5eOgmZ-DZV

If unable to complete the form, please contact the FDC at framinghamdemocraticcommittee@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham Democratic Committee caucus March 2 at Framingham library