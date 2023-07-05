Framingham man accused of crashing pickup into 5-year-old boy, then driving away

FRAMINGHAM — Authorities allege a Framingham man drove away after striking a 5-year-old boy on a bike with his pickup truck on Saturday evening.

Police arrested Samuel Urizandi, 38, at his 154 Second St. home after the 7:20 p.m. crash, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said Monday.

The boy was crossing the street on his bicycle at the intersection of Second Street and Beaver Terrace Circle when he was struck by a Honda Ridgeline, the lieutenant said.

"He then fled the scene," said Mickens, of the driver. "The bicycle was damaged. It was dragged for several feet under the truck. A witness got a license plate number."

The boy was taken to Boston Children's Hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

The license plate matched one that was found near the scene of the crash, and it came back as being registered to Urizandi, Mickens said.

When police arrived at Urizandi's home, they found him standing next to his truck, and it was missing a license plate, the lieutenant said.

Police arrested Urizandi and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury; driving to endanger; and driving with a suspended license.

During Urizandi's arraignment Monday in Framingham District Court, his bail on an open indecent assault and battery case from December was revoked and he was ordered held without bail.

Urizandi's lawyer, Kenneth Gross, did not return a call seeking comment.

Urizandi is due back in court on July 14 for a pretrial conference.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham man drove away after crashing into boy, police say