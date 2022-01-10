Framingham man accused of stabbing pregnant woman will remain held

FRAMINGHAM — A local man who is accused of stabbing a pregnant co-worker at a Hopkinton business was ordered held without bail on Monday after being declared dangerous during a hearing in Framingham District Court.

Harry David Martinez, 40, was arrested on Dec. 31 by Hopkinton police shortly after the 5 p.m. incident.

Police say they responded to a business at 28 Main St. after a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they discovered that a pregnant woman had been stabbed, allegedly by Martinez, authorities said.

Both Martinez and the woman work at the business.

The woman was taken to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for her injuries. Martinez also suffered injuries and was treated at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.

Police charged Martinez with attempted murder; assault and battery on a pregnant person; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing.

Martinez is due back in court on Jan. 31 for a probable cause hearing.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Man accused of stabbing pregnant woman in Hopkinton is declared dangerous