Framingham man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

A Framingham man has been arrested in connection with the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Thomas J. Method, 57, was taken into custody on Wednesday, making him the 36 person arrested in the January 6 probe from the area of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island.

According to court documents, Method traveled from his home in Massachusetts to Washington, D.C., and participated in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

#BREAKING: #FBI Boston Special Agents arrested Thomas J. Method, of Framingham, MA, today on felony & misdemeanor charges for his actions during the U.S. Capitol breach, bringing the total # of people we've arrested from our area of responsibility to 36. https://t.co/3pxKeEZrKh — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 14, 2024

Footage taken from that day depicts a man, allegedly later identified as Method, entering the U.S. Capitol building amongst a riotous crowd, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Law enforcement identified a video posted to Tik Tok on Jan. 5, 2021, where Method allegedly stated: “Hopefully the strength in numbers and this movement will get more Senators on board, and we can overthrow this . . . . I don’t care what happens as long as Trump maintains his presidency. I have a feeling it’s going to be mayhem, chaos, and pandemonium,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Method was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

