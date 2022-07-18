Framingham man arrested in connection with wife’s stabbing death

A Framingham man has been charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of his wife.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, 40, is accused of stabbing 30-year-old Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva several times inside their Taylor Street home Sunday night.

Gomes-Da Silva then injured himself with the knife, according to prosecutors.

The stabbing was reported around 10:30 p.m. by a caller who noticed blood on the stairway to the third floor of the multi-family home. Arriving officers found the couple suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva was taken to MetroWest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva was taken to a Boston-area hospital, where he remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The district attorney did not specify the charges against Gomes-Da Silva. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW