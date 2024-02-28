Framingham man briefly escaped custody while being transported on Route 128 in Waltham

WALTHAM — A Framingham man who briefly escaped custody Monday night while on Interstate 95 "exploited a vulnerability" in the design of a transport van, authorities said Tuesday.

Victor De Moura-Pereira, 20, escaped from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office van about 6 p.m. Monday while it was on Interstate 95 (Route 128) near Exit 41 after he was able to gain access to the vehicle's emergency exit, Sheriff Joseph McDonald said Tuesday.

De Moura-Pereira was able to move a plexiglass compartment inside the van, allowing him to access the back door, McDonald said.

"That individual was able to get that partition, as it were, manipulated and moved in such a way that they were able to physically squeeze themselves out of the passenger compartment of the vehicle," McDonald said.

McDonald said his office has two vans of this type, which are used exclusively to move Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees. Both vans were taken out of service after the escape.

De Moura-Pereira is in ICE custody after it had issued a detainer for him, McDonald said.

Suspect was originally arrested Sunday morning in Framingham

De Moura-Pereira was arrested by Framingham police at 11:11 a.m. Sunday, Framingham Police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said.

After seeing De Moura-Pereira walking downtown, officers recognized him and discovered there was a warrant on him. The warrant was from Framingham District Court from last August, when he was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

"The officers tried to arrest him and he ran away," Mickens said.

Officers caught up to him on Hollis Court, where De Moura-Pereira allegedly struggled with several officers before being taken into custody. One officer suffered a hand injury and was treated and released at MetroWest Medical Center.

Police charged De Moura-Pereira with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He also had an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

During De Moura-Pereira's arraignment on Monday in Framingham District Court, he was ordered held and taken into custody to be transported by the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

Suspect escaped from van while it was in heavy I-95 traffic

According to the Massachusetts State Police, De Moura-Pereira had escaped from the van on I-95 south a few minutes after 6 p.m.

The escape happened in heavy traffic due to emergency roadwork, state police said. Police searched for the suspect, using a helicopter as part of their efforts.

According to a press release from the Waltham Police Department, they joined the search at 6:15 p.m. and helped find De Moura-Pereira on Bear Hill Road, which is near the southbound side of I-95. He was turned over to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

Both a call and an email to ICE were not returned on Tuesday.

