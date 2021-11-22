Framingham man charged after car crashes into Westborough police cruiser

WESTBOROUGH — A Framingham man faces charges after allegedly smashing his car into a police cruiser early Saturday morning, according to Westborough police.

Polices say that at about 2 a.m. Saturday, officers were conducting a traffic stop along Route 9 eastbound in the area of 88 Turnpike Road. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle involved in the traffic stop, an officer spotted a dark-colored Honda sedan approaching them, according to police.

The officer alerted his partner to the approaching vehicle, which then crashed into an unoccupied police cruiser, causing significant damage to both vehicles, according to police.

Photo of the Honda sedan that allegedly smashed into an unoccupied Westborough Police cruiser on Saturday.

Police said the officers escorted all civilians to safety and then assisted the operator of the Honda, later identified as Alexander Ramos-Felipe of Framingham.

After an investigation, police say Ramos-Felipe was taken into custody and was expected to be arraigned in Westborough District Court.

Ramos-Felipe is charged operating under the influence; unlicensed operation; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and speeding.

He was also cited for a marked-lanes violation.

