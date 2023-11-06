Framingham man found not guilty in fatal shooting of father and son in January 2020

WOBURN — A Framingham man who was accused of killing a father and son nearly four years ago has been found not guilty of the charges.

Aneudy Delgado-Torres, 44, was found not guilty last Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder after a week-and-a-half-long trial in Middlesex Superior Court. He was charged in the January 2020 shooting deaths of James "Manny" Wade, 45, and his son, James Wade, 24.

The jury returned the verdict after deliberating for parts of two days.

Delgado-Torres' attorney, Bernard Grossberg, told the Daily News on Friday that his client was in a state of shock when the verdict was read.

Aneudy Delgado-Torres, shown during his arraignment on Jan. 15, 2020, in Framingham District Court, was found not guilty in Middlesex Superior Court for the murders of James "Manny" Wade and James Wade.

"He was so nervous, and I don't think the impact hit him immediately," Grossberg said. "It was too surreal for him. When he left the courtroom, the realization of what happened hit him."

Authorities said site of shooting was in dispute between two drug gangs

Authorities alleged the Wades went to a parking lot near Beaver Terrace Circle and Second Street the night of Jan. 10, 2020, to meet some other people. The parking lot was the site of a dispute between two drug gangs, authorities alleged.

When the Wades arrived, someone opened fire with a gun. James "Manny" Wade was shot 19 times in his heart, lungs and liver. He was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, where he died.

The younger Wade was shot twice in the leg as well once in his back. The bullet entered his back, traveled up through his neck and exited his chin, authorities said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police found a handgun and 22 shell casings at the scene.

Framingham police gather in a parking lot on Beaver Terrace Circle as they investigate a double shooting on Jan. 10, 2020

Police questioned Delgado-Torres, who admitted he was at the scene but said he was there to play peacekeeper between the two rival groups. When someone opened fire, he also ran, he told authorities.

"He admitted he was there but said he didn't do anything," said Grossberg. "The detectives never asked him anything further, just that he was there. Under the law, presence is not enough to indicate guilt."

Attorney: 'No one said they saw him do it'

The attorney added that no one identified Delgado-Torres as the shooter.

"The Commonwealth did not have anyone who said they saw him do it," said Grossberg. "The description of the shooter was drastically different than what my client looked like."

Now that Delgado-Torres is free, he will work to get his life back, Grossberg said. While in custody, his children were placed in foster care.

"They were placed in protective foster care with a relative," said Grossberg. "He's trying to pursue some actions to get his two kids back."

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office did not comment on the verdict.

