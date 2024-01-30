Framingham mayor sees progress in yearly address. What he highlighted, what could improve

FRAMINGHAM — Touting his successes over the past calendar year, while also offering some foreboding words about potential challenges ahead, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his third State of the City address on Monday with attempts to bridge divides in the city.

"The words that we choose, whether spoken or written, can have a powerful impact on the audience we are addressing," the mayor said as part of his closing remarks at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. "For those who continue to hide behind the veil of anonymity, or only look at your perception of negativity, I ask that you seriously consider whether your cowardly approach brings any value to the city that we have been trying to move in a positive direction."

Sisitsky, who entered office in January 2022, has a little under two years remaining in his first four-year term. Over the past year, his administration has seen a number of successful initiatives involving real estate transactions, which the mayor pointed to during his address.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky gives the State of the City Address inside Nevins Hall at City Hall, Jan. 29, 2024.

'Significant first step': Framingham school plan approved for state's eligibilty pipeline

In his address last year, Sisitsky said his administration would focus on several acquisitions and plans, including the creation of 188 Concord St. as a new regional justice center; the creation of a new community center; and the further exploration of a new elementary school in the city's south side.

Sisitsky says last year's successes include two key real estate deals

Many of those plans came to fruition, including last fall's purchase of the former Marian High School to establish a community center. The city also achieved a notable victory following the purchase of property on Bethany Road, as the Massachusetts School Building Authority invited Framingham Public Schools to enter the pipeline for a potential elementary school construction project.

"A new School Building Committee has been established and will shortly begin its work to move this project forward," Sisitsky said Monday. "The proposed new school will serve approximately 650 students from the surrounding neighborhoods, many of whom will be able to walk to this new school."

The mayor also touted the reintroduction of fireworks on the Fourth of July, another promise he made during last year's State of the City. The city fireworks, which took place on June 30, occurred for the first time since 2000. Sisitsky noted in his address Monday that this year's "Stars and Stripes Over Framingham" occurs June 28.

Legilsators offer applause after Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky's State of the City address inside Nevins Hall, Jan. 29, 2024. From left are state Reps. Danielle Gregoire, D-Marlborough; Jack Lewis, D-Framingham; Priscila Sousa, D-Framingham; and Kate Donoghue, D-Westborough; and Dennis Giombetti, representing state Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland.

'Nice to bring back fireworks': For the first time since 2000, Framingham plans Fourth of July event

Mayor mentions upcoming challenges for 2024 and beyond

Problems linger heading into Sisitsky's third year, although some are connected to Framingham's transition from a town to city government in 2018. Following previous Mayor Yvonne Spicer's single four-year term, Sisitsky ran on a platform of increased government transparency, something he continued to cite as a major goal at last year's State of the City.

Issues remain on that front, particularly in regards to city budgeting not being accessible online and with the transparency of both the city's finance department and the administration being a sticking point for some City Council members.

In December, Chief Financial Officer Louise Miller resigned, adding to vacancies at the town accountant and assistant town accountant positions.

The Framingham High School A Cappella group, Total Eclipse, sang the national anthem before the State of the City Address inside Nevins Hall at City Hall, Jan. 29, 2024.

'Finance is short-staffed': Framingham officials have several key positions to fill

While Sisitsky enjoys a stronger relationship with the City Council than did Spicer, the mayor did mention that he hopes to improve his relationship with the council this year.

"The relationship that my administration has with the City Council for the most part has been civil and respectful," Sisitsky said. "I am disappointed to note that there were occasions when this broke down. With the new year and new city council, my hope is that we will engage in respectful and constructive dialogue to find balance with a lens of gratitude for the critical work we are doing."

While Sisitsky did not address local tax rates or potential programming and service cuts directly, he mentioned that potential shortfalls in state revenue could lead to some forced adjustments in the coming fiscal year.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky chats with Fire Chief Michael Dutcher, left, and Police Chief Lester Baker before the State of the City Address inside Nevins Hall at City Hall, Jan. 29, 2024.

"The ability to continue with our various projects and maintain existing operations is partially dependent on what happens on Beacon Hill," the mayor said. "We are hearing that state revenue has not kept up with projections and we have to be vigilant and monitor the governor's proposed FY25 state budget and its impact on local aid. There is much to be done."

Sisitsky announces plan to hold monthly district meetings

Sisitsky outlined some goals his administration has for this year. One is to increase his visibility with monthly district meetings with residents.

"Joining me for these meetings will be the respective city councilor for that district, along with other councilors, School Committee representatives, the Police and Fire departments, DPW, planning and members of my staff," Sisitsky said. "I recently held the first of these meetings in District 9, and I look forward to upcoming meetings in all the districts."

Purple Heart recipient Marty Nislick led the pledge of allegiance before the State of the City Address inside Nevins Hall at City Hall, Jan. 29, 2024.

Sisitsky is also investigating the potential to establish a performing arts center at City Hall, noting that funds have been requested for a feasibility study. The mayor said his administration held a test event on New Year's Eve.

"A very successful event was held on New Year's Eve, and this convinced me and others that more than ever, the Memorial Building would be an ideal location for such a venue," Sisitsky said. "We have begun the process by requesting Community Preservation Act money to study and propose upgrades for improving accessibility in the building."

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham State of the City: projects in works, more transparency