Framingham police: Child shot on Flagg Road appeared to be 'targeted.' What they know

FRAMINGHAM — Police say a juvenile was shot Tuesday on Flagg Road in what they say appeared to be a targeted attack.

The juvenile's injury did not appear to be life-threatening, and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said in a press release.

Police did not release the juvenile's age or gender. No arrests have been made.

Police responded to Flagg Drive at 1:47 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Several area schools had a stay-in-place due to the incident.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Farley Building, Fuller Middle School and McCarthy Elementary School were all placed in a stay-in-place at approximately 1:56 p.m this afternoon," according to a statement from Superintendent of Schools Robert Tremblay. "This was due to an emergency situation outside the Massachusetts Bay Community College parking lot. This situation has been resolved and the stay-in-place has been lifted."

"At this time, the preliminary investigation reveals that this is a targeted incident and there is no additional public safety threats," police said in their release.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about it to call 508-532-5911.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham police investigate juvenile shooting; victim hospitalized