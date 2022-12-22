Framingham police say man not heard from since Dec. 6 is found and 'safe'

FRAMINGHAM — Police say they are no longer looking for a man who was reported missing last weekend.

Shaun O'Donoghue, 54, was located Thursday and is "safe," police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said.

A friend of O'Donoghue, who was last known to have lived in Northborough, reported him missing last Saturday. The friend said they had not heard from O'Donoghue since Dec. 6, when he told the friend he was going to Framingham.

Earlier: Framingham police searching for man who has not been heard from since Dec. 6

Police did not release any additional details about where O'Donoghue was or why no one had heard from him.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Northborough man who was missing was found, Framingham police say