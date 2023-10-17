Framingham police officer gets top Latino cop award two years after joining the force

FRAMINGHAM — For two years, a task force comprised of investigators from two states and multiple police departments took part in a large-scale drug probe that led to 13 arrests.

Among those task force members was a new Framingham police officer, Alfonso Manzueta, who was brought on for his bilingual skills; he monitored tapped phone lines and translated the conversations he overheard.

For his work on the task force, Manzueta, 39, was honored earlier this month as Officer of the Year by the Massachusetts Latino Police Officers Association.

"I was excited, blindsided," he said. "I didn't even know I was up for the award. I didn't know I was nominated until I got the email."

Manzueta was born and raised in Dorchester, living with his mother and his grandmother. His grandmother was from the Dominican Republic but only spoke Spanish, so he grew up learning both English and Spanish.

Unlike many of his colleagues, Manzueta was not interested in becoming a police officer when he was a boy.

"I grew up in the city, where police officers weren't looked at in a high light," he said.

Manzueta becomes a police officer at age 38

That all changed at age 29. After working for several years in customer service, he had moved to Framingham and his father-in-law, a Boston police officer, convinced him to give corrections a chance.

Manzueta began working for the Department of Correction. He was a guard at the Nashua Street Jail in Boston for several years before he decided to become a police officer.

He joined the Framingham Police Department in 2021, at age 38 — much older than the typical first-year officer. Some departments have maximum age limits for candidates to join, but Framingham, which does not use Civil Service, does not.

"I was one of the oldest at the academy — my average classmate at the academy was 22 to 28," Manzueta said.

Almost immediately after becoming a police officer, he was put on the task force where he was responsible for monitoring tapped phone lines. The investigation lasted two years and concluded in April. Thirteen people from two states were arrested, 70 pounds of drugs were seized, as well as more than $1 million of property and several illegal weapons.

"He dedicated countless hours to listening to conversations in which he utilized his bilingual skills to gather information that became crucial to the identification of the men and women who were selling fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and pressed pills to customers in Woburn, Lawrence, Framingham, Natick, Ashland and Worcester," according to the Massachusetts Latino Officers Association, describing why Manzueta was named Officer of the Year.

Colleagues say Manzueta's award is well deserved

The Massachusetts Latino Officers Assocation was founded in 2012 to assist and acknowledge work done by Latino police officers throughout the state, as well as to help law enforcement agencies recruit more of them. The association also runs youth programs and workshops.

Framingham police Sgt. Richard Pomales is on the executive board for the organization and serves as its treasurer. He said he planned to nominate Manzueta for Officer of the Year, but a task force member had already done so.

Pomales said the award is well deserved, and that people don't realize how many hours are required to effectively monitor conversations.

"He is an outstanding officer," Pomales said of Manzueta. "He did the bulk of the listening to the wire, which is very tedious. I know he spent some days working 16 to 20 hours listening to that wire. You could just be sitting there, listening at random and people are just rambling and then you suddenly hear something. It could be the difference between seizures and the criminal enterprise continue. The task force was able to get search warrants based on what he heard. The work he did was vital."

Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said he was proud of his officer.

"He is really new, but he has already done a great job on some major cases," Baker said. "Not only that, he does a lot of outreach to the schools and the community. It's (the award) very deserved."

Manzueta was not the only local officer recognized by the Latino Officers Association.

Franklin police officer Andressa Rosa received the Life Saving Award. She was honored for an incident that occurred Aug. 4, when she and other officers responded to reports of an unconscious man. She performed CPR on the man and used a defibrillator until firefighters arrived. The man's life was saved.

Manzueta works the midnight-to-8 a.m. shift as a patrol officer, although he's often called in to assist with translation when there are no Spanish-speaking officers on duty. He said bilingual skills are much-needed in the department.

As for the award, he said he was just happy he could help "maintain safety and security" for the community.

"I was very honored," he said.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

