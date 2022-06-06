Framingham police respond to report of a shooting. It turned out to be a hoax

FRAMINGHAM — A call about a shooting incident and an armed shooter on Hollis Street on Sunday was fake, authorities said.

The call brought in a large number of armed officers and the closure of a portion of Hollis Street, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said.

"It was not a shooting," said Mickens on Monday. "We went there, cleared the house and found no victim and, through the investigation, it sounds like it's a swatting call."

Framingham police officers leave a home on Hollis Street, following a swatting incident at a multifamily home on Hollis Street in Framingham, June 5, 2022. The officer at right suffered a cut on his hand during the incident.

Swatting is a hoax where a caller attempts to send a large police and emergency response to an address on an unsuspecting person.

Police responded about 3:20 p.m. to 403 Hollis St. for a report of a shooting with a person armed with a gun. Police searched the home and found no evidence of a shooting or an armed suspect.

More: Swatting incident a Natick Mall

Mickens said such calls are not funny, and can hinder a police response to a real emergency.

"Obviously, we have to respond to it as if it's a real call," she said. "It takes up resources and time, and we're spending time on that call that isn't real and we still need to respond to other calls throughout the city."

A Framingham police officer with a long gun takes a defensive position behind a telephone pole, during a swatting incident at a multifamily home on Hollis Street in Framingham, June 5, 2022.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

More: 'Explosive device' threat leads to Framingham High shelter-in-place

Sunday's incident was the second time in less than a week that resulted in a large police response being sent out for an apparent hoax.

On Wednesday, police received a call from a person who said there was an "explosive device" at Framingham High School, which resulted in a shelter-in-place in the school.

People watch as police surround a home during a swatting incident at a multifamily home on Hollis Street in Framingham, June 5, 2022.

Framingham police and the Massachusetts State Police, along with explosives sniffing dogs, searched the school and found no evidence of anything suspicious.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Police say report of Framingham shooting a hoax