Framingham police searching for a man who has not been heard from since Dec. 6

FRAMINGHAM — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man who was reported missing on Saturday.Shaun O'Donoghue, 54, who was last known to live in Northborough, was last heard from on Dec. 6.

A person who knew O'Donoghue said they last spoke to him on Dec. 6 when O'Donoghue said he was going to Framingham. No one has seen him since.

Shaun O'Donoghue was reported missing to the Framingham Police Department on Saturday. They are asking for the public's help to find him.

Police said O'Donoghue has health issues that are a concern. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, 210 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said he may still be in Framingham, or he may be in Northborough, Marlborough, Provincetown, Boston or Chelmsford.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Framingham Police Department at 508-872-1212.

