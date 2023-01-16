Framingham Police searching for missing woman

Officials are attempting to locate a woman who went missing last week.

33-year-old Madeline DeShazo was last seen in Framingham on Thursday and may be in danger due to health reasons, according to Framingham Police.

Authorities say she may be wearing white pants and a baggy yellow and white jacket. DeShazo also has access to a black Honda CRV with the State of Washington registration plates.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.

