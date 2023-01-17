Framingham police seek help in locating woman missing since last week

FRAMINGHAM — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a local woman who has been missing since last Thursday.

Madeline DeShavo, 33, was last seen about 6 a.m. that day in the downtown area. She is considered to possibly be in danger due to health reasons, police said.

Madeline DeShavo

DeShavo is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. She is white with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said it is believed DeShavo was driving her vehicle, a black Honda CRV with a state of Washington license plate — BFC2456. Police said she may be wearing white pants and a baggy white and yellow jacket.

Anyone with information about DeShavo's whereabouts is asked to call the police at 508-872-1212.

