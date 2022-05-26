Framingham police warn residents of uptick in vehicle, house break-ins

Police in Framingham are warning the public of an uptick in vehicle and house break-ins in recent months.

A slew of break-ins over the last five months have been happening around 11 p.m. and during the early morning hours, according to the Framingham Police Department.

Deputy Chief Sean Riley told Boston 25 News there has been a 37 percent increase in home burglaries, burglary attempts and vehicle break-ins over the last month. For vehicle break-ins alone, there has been a 275 percent increase, he said.

Police noted that some homeowners have been present during the break-ins and that most of the suspects have concealed their identity by wearing hats, masks, and gloves.

The department shared surveillance photos and videos with the public on Tuesday in effort to identify some of the suspects.

Residents are urged to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their doors and sheds, turn on exterior lights, and activate their alarm systems.

Anyone who observes suspicious activity in their neighborhood is urged to contact Framingham police.

Please take a look at the information regarding motor vehicle and house breaks. If anyone recognizes this individual or has information please contact Framingham Police. Posted by Framingham Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW