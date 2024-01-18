Framingham to study inclusive hiring practices. Not all city councilors are on board

FRAMINGHAM — The city has received a $50,000 state grant to examine its hiring and employment practices, with a focus on gaining greater diversity at City Hall.

Framingham was awarded the so-called Community Compact best practices grant in October. The $50,000 will be used to pay an outside agency to audit the city's practices in hiring and retaining a diverse workforce including different races, ethnicities, gender orientations and the disabled.

The grant comes from the state as part of an initiative of the Healey-Driscoll administration.

Jesse Edwards, Framingham’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, pitched the value of conducting such an audit during a presentation Jan. 11 before finance subcommittee. Edwards said the audit would study the fairness of the city's policies and practices, noting that a similar audit was conducted for Framingham Public Schools in 2020. He said other Massachusetts cities, including Newton, Cambridge, Lowell and Worcester, have either gone through or are in the process of going through equity audits.

“We, as the municipality, would set the scope of services or parameters and guidelines on what we would and would not want an outside agency to review,” Edwards said. “We are looking at a formal review of our internal personnel policies, procedures and, hopefully, also conducting an employee satisfaction survey.”

Edwards said other things that should be investigated through the audit include the city’s discrimination complaint policy and procedure; what the city is doing for recruiting and job postings; whether the city has a fair and equitable harassment process; and developing a civility statement.

Edwards told the finance subcommittee that a major focus would be to look at who works in Framingham, and what the city is doing to create a workforce that is representative to the entire Framingham community.

“What is the representation of women, people of color, LGBTQ+, people with disabilities and veterans?" Edwards asked. "What is the makeup of our employees here in the city of Framingham? What is the payment and compensation structure, and is it equitable to all groups? What does the data look like for our municipality and what next steps could be taken to make our city more equitable?”

The city would put out a bid for a firm to conduct the audit, with Edwards saying he expects the cost of the audit to be between $30,000 and $50,000.

Councilor White Harvey says city must be serious about evaluating itself

The City Council on Tuesday approved accepting the grant. District 8 City Councilor Leslie White Harvey said she felt it was important for the city to be serious about evaluating itself.

“I think it's very valuable for Framingham to put our money where our mouth is," said White Harvey, who joined the council earlier this month after winning election in November. "With the equity and inclusion we always talk about, we can always do better and I’m happy to see we have a unanimous vote."

There was more discussion about the audit earlier, during the Jan. 11 finance subcommittee meeting.

District 3 City Councilor Adam Steiner recommended favorable action on the audit, citing that every community would benefit from an examination of its practices in terms of hiring a diverse workforce.

“I think every city and town in the United States could benefit from an equity audit," Steiner said at the time. "Just looking at the policies and procedures, we can always do a better job attracting and retaining people of color in our workforce."

Councilor Michael Cannon says problems are already known

District 4 City Councilor Michael Cannon said he had questions about how effective bringing in a consultant would be, especially if the city already has known issues — such as a lack of language access — that it's trying to address.

“Why are we hiring an outside consultant to tell us something that we have known for some time and are already taking action on?” he asked.

Cannon also said he was confused about the goal of hiring a workforce that is as diverse as the city, saying that would mean saying that a white resident could not be adequately served by a city employee who was a person of color.

“If the goal is to make sure the municipal workforce is consistent with the population it represents — which I think sounds warm and I think the sentiment is well intended — why does it seem that means we believe that a white resident can’t be served by someone in the treasurer's office that is of color?” Cannon asked. “I don’t believe that can possibly be true, and I think there is training and other traits beyond racial composition that would have that interaction be more effective.”

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky said an audit would not only identify issues, but also determine the best methods for rectifying any problems.

“I think part of the equity audit is that it's going to help us to move forward, and that if we want to make the workforce reflect what the community looks like, they are going to help us develop best practices to do that,” the mayor said.

