Framingham woman dies of stab wounds. What to know about the city's first homicide of 2022

FRAMINGHAM — A local man is accused of killing his wife on Sunday night, with authorities alleging he stabbed her with a knife several times before turning the knife on himself.

Edvardo Gomes-Da Silva, 40, faces charges in the death of his wife, Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva, 30, in their Taylor Street apartment, according to a statement from the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.

At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call from a multifamily building at 15 Taylor St.

"The caller reported that they had observed blood on the stairway to the third floor of the building and (was) concerned someone might be in need of assistance inside the apartment," according to the District Attorney's Office statement.

When police arrived, they found Pereira-Da Silva and Gomes-Da Silva each suffering from stab wounds. The woman was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, where she was pronounced dead. Her husband was taken by medical rescue helicopter to a Boston hospital suffering fromm injuries not believed to be life-threatening. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, he remained there, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the defendant allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times before injuring himself with the knife," according to the statement. "An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner today determined that Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva died as a result of multiple sharp force injuries."

Authorities have charged Gomes-Da Silva with murder. No arraignment date has been set.

Framingham police referred all calls to the District Attorney's Office. A spokeswoman for the DA's Office said she could not comment on whether there was a history of domestic violence between Gomes-Da Silva and his wife.

"The investigation is still ongoing," said the spokeswoman, Meghan Kelly.

Pereira-Da Silva's death is the first homicide reported in Framingham this year. The last to occur was on Oct. 30, when Eric Hargrett, 34, was shot dead in a Hayes Street apartment. One of his alleged killers, Aaron Sutton, remains held without bail awaiting trial. Sutton's brother, Eugene, was wanted for murder, but died in California earlier this year.

